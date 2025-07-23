Updated Photos* MPD Searching for Southeast Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a robbery force and violence that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, July 21, 2025, at approximately 7:05 p.m., the victim was physically assaulted by a group of male suspects near Cushing Place and L Street, Southeast. After assaulting the victim, the suspects forcibly removed his shoes and fled the scene with his property.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25110385

###