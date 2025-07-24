ATV CRASH / St Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 25A2005180
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT #: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 23, 2025 / 1814 hours
LOCATION: Basswood Hill Road, Bakersfield
VEHICLE # 1
OPERATOR: Male Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
INJURIES: Head Injury
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: Polaris ATV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 23, 2025, at 1814 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to Basswood Hill Road in Bakersfield for a report an ATV crash. It was determined that the 16 YO male juvenile lost control of his ATV and struck a tree. The juvenile was transported by Enosburg Rescue for a head injury. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
