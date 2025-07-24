ATV CRASH / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE #: 25A2005180 TROOPER: Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans CONTACT #: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: July 23, 2025 / 1814 hours LOCATION: Basswood Hill Road, Bakersfield VEHICLE # 1 OPERATOR: Male Juvenile AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? NA CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT INJURIES: Head Injury DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: Polaris ATV DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Minor SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 23, 2025, at 1814 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to Basswood Hill Road in Bakersfield for a report an ATV crash. It was determined that the 16 YO male juvenile lost control of his ATV and struck a tree. The juvenile was transported by Enosburg Rescue for a head injury. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.