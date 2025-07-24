Submit Release
ATV CRASH / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE #: 25A2005180

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood                                                                         

STATION: St Albans                  

CONTACT #: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 23, 2025 / 1814 hours

LOCATION: Basswood Hill Road, Bakersfield

 

VEHICLE # 1

OPERATOR: Male Juvenile

AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

INJURIES: Head Injury

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: Polaris ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Minor

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 23, 2025, at 1814 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to Basswood Hill Road in Bakersfield for a report an ATV crash. It was determined that the 16 YO male juvenile lost control of his ATV and struck a tree. The juvenile was transported by Enosburg Rescue for a head injury. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.  



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

ATV CRASH / St Albans Barracks

