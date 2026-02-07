Williston Barracks / Operation Without Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1001025

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Foley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 6th, 2026 / approximately 0148 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 950 Tallman Rd, Elmore

VIOLATION: Operation Without Consent of Owner

ACCUSED: Mark Savary

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIM: Juan Rodriguez, Sr

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 6th, 2026, at approximately 0148 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to the report of a vehicle theft that had occurred at 950 Tallman Rd in Elmore. Juan Rodriguez, 57, of Elmore, reported that his friend, Mark Savary, 57, of Lyndon, had stolen his vehicle while he was asleep. Rodriguez reported his vehicle to be a white 2011 Jeep Wrangler.

At approximately 0448 hours, officers with the Montpelier Police Department encountered Savary in connection with an unrelated call. The stolen vehicle was located abandoned just over a mile away from Savary. Investigation revealed that he had left the roadway, been unable to continue in the vehicle, and had left it behind.

Savary was arrested and transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in the Lamoille County Superior Court on April 8th, 2026, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of Operation without Owners Consent.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 8th, 2026 / 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

