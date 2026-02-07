Williston Barracks / Operation Without Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1001025
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Foley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 6th, 2026 / approximately 0148 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 950 Tallman Rd, Elmore
VIOLATION: Operation Without Consent of Owner
ACCUSED: Mark Savary
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: Juan Rodriguez, Sr
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 6th, 2026, at approximately 0148 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to the report of a vehicle theft that had occurred at 950 Tallman Rd in Elmore. Juan Rodriguez, 57, of Elmore, reported that his friend, Mark Savary, 57, of Lyndon, had stolen his vehicle while he was asleep. Rodriguez reported his vehicle to be a white 2011 Jeep Wrangler.
At approximately 0448 hours, officers with the Montpelier Police Department encountered Savary in connection with an unrelated call. The stolen vehicle was located abandoned just over a mile away from Savary. Investigation revealed that he had left the roadway, been unable to continue in the vehicle, and had left it behind.
Savary was arrested and transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in the Lamoille County Superior Court on April 8th, 2026, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of Operation without Owners Consent.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 8th, 2026 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
