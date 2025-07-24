Blume Global joins Automotive Industry Action Group

Blume Global has joined the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG)

Highlights Blume’s position as a competitive, robust solutions provider in the industry; driving innovation and resilience across automotive supply chains

We’re proud to join AIAG to collaborate with industry leaders in advancing best practices and shared standards across the automotive supply chain.” — John Brennan, senior business development executive at WiseTech Global

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blume Global , a WiseTech Global company, has joined the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG), a not-for-profit organization that works towards quality improvement, supply chain efficiency, and corporate responsibility in the automotive industry by developing and publishing standards, providing educational resources, and fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders. The move aligns Blume’s mission to digitize and streamline global supply chains with AIAG’s efforts to drive industry-wide collaboration and standards across quality, sustainability, and supply chain management.Blume’s platform enables manufacturers to initiate and manage complex workflows from sourcing through inbound shipments — directly collaborating with their bill-of-materials (BOM) suppliers to drive greater transparency, agility, and efficiency. Blume is part of WiseTech Global, a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally.“Our customers are some of the world’s most advanced manufacturers, managing highly complex, global bill-of-materials supply chains,” said John Brennan, senior business development executive at WiseTech Global. “We’re proud to join AIAG to collaborate with industry leaders in advancing best practices and shared standards across the automotive supply chain. Our participation reflects a strong alignment with AIAG’s mission to drive continuous improvement, and we look forward to contributing our perspective and learning from others as we work together to solve critical industry challenges.”Blume’s capabilities align with many of AIAG’s critical initiatives, including:• Quality preparation and materials management• Order management, packaging, and labeling• Inbound parts and finished vehicle transportation• Global customs and trade compliance• Sub-tier supplier risk management“As a member of AIAG, we look forward to bringing our unparalleled industry experience to the table and engage in meaningful collaboration supporting innovation, compliance, and efficiency for the entire supply chain,” said Brennen.###About Blume GlobalBlume Global is a supply chain technology provider with the most complete set of digital functionalities for manufacturers to initiate and manage workflows across their direct bill-of-materials supply chain from strategic sourcing and quality preparation through order management and in-bound shipment, in collaboration with its direct material suppliers and their logistics providers. Blume Global is digitizing direct material supply chains for manufacturers to reduce direct material costs, improve product quality, optimize inventory for ongoing production, increase supply chain resilience, improve relationships with suppliers and mitigate in-transit risk.Blume also provides the most extensive network for the world's logistics providers and DIY manufacturers, delivering end-to-end domestic and international logistics execution from first mile to last. It provides visibility throughout the value chain, from carrier sourcing to delivery in one unified collaborative cloud platform. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and more than three decades of industry data to maximize transportation spend and improve customer service. Blume’s solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization committed to continuous innovation for manufacturers. In 2023, Blume Global was acquired by WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), developer and provider of the world's leading logistics execution software CargoWise. Visit www.blumeglobal.com

