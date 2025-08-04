WiseTech Global completes strategic acquisition of e2open

Zubin Appoo, CEO of WiseTech Global

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) (“WiseTech”), developer of leading logistics execution software CargoWise, today announced the completion of the acquisition of U.S.-based E2open Parent Holdings , Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) (“e2open”), a leading provider of cloud-based trade and supply chain SaaS solutions for the world’s largest companies, for $3.30 per share in cash equating to an enterprise value of $2.1 billion which is fully debt funded from a new syndicated debt facility, as previously announced to the market on 26 May 2025.WiseTech Global Chief Executive Officer, Zubin Appoo, said: “This is a truly exciting opportunity to create real value for our shareholders and customers, as well as the trade, supply chain and logistics sector. Our team has worked on this acquisition for some time, and we're excited to have the transaction conclude.“E2open is a strategic acquisition of a group of valuable products, with a strong customer base, extensive cloud-based network and deeply capable people and products that enable global trade and supply chain. The acquisition significantly adds to our total addressable global market with very little product overlap globally. Previously, WiseTech’s focus has been mainly on logistics service providers. Now, with e2open’s deep product offerings, domain expertise and customer base, we’re expanding our product offering into global and domestic trade including demand, planning, channel, supply, transportation and logistics for buyers, importers, exporters, shippers, manufacturers and brand owners. This is a significant step in achieving our extended vision to be the operating system for global trade and logistics by driving integration, automation and efficiencies across the entire supply chain.“We are committed to delivering continuity of support to customers of both WiseTech and e2open. Together we have a goal to create a multi-sided and multi-tiered market where all parties can operate within a connected environment. Connecting every step of the international and domestic supply chain process, from order to fulfillment, from supplier to consumer, across all modes of transport and through all major customs borders and trade requirements will benefit our customers and their customers, logistics service providers shippers, importers, exporters, and ultimately the end consumer. This will amplify digitization of the whole supply chain and logistics system, by enabling straight through digital processing and reducing paper-based manual processes, to increase productivity and efficiency.“I want to acknowledge the great work of the entire WiseTech and e2open teams in this first step of our journey together. Leveraging our proven capability with experience from over 55 acquisitions to date, we will take a value driven phased approach to the integration of the products and talent with WiseTech,” Mr Appoo explained.“This transaction marks a pivotal moment in e2open’s successful transformation," said Andrew Appel, Chief Executive Officer of e2open. "Over the past few years, we’ve made significant progress strengthening operations, refining strategy, and expanding the value delivered to customers. I want to extend my deep appreciation to the incredible e2open team for their hard work and commitment, to our Board for their stewardship, and to our shareholders for their continued support. I am enthusiastic about e2open’s future as part of WiseTech, and confident this next chapter will bring even greater opportunity and impact for our people, our customers, and global supply chains.”More information, including FY26 guidance incorporating e2open, will be shared at WiseTech’s FY25 Results Briefing on 27 August 2025.Authorized for release to ASX by the Board of Directors of WiseTech Global Limited.About WiseTech GlobalWiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 16,500 of the world’s logistics companies across 195 countries, including 46 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide.Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that enable and empower those that own and operate the supply chains of the world. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding over 5,800 product enhancements to our global CargoWise application suite in the last five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world’s supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach. For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise, please visit wisetechglobal.com and cargowise.com.

