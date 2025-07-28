WiseTech Global appoints Zubin Appoo as CEO

Zubin Appoo, CEO of WiseTech Global

Following an external and internal search, Mr. Zubin Appoo has been appointed as permanent Chief Executive Officer of WiseTech Global, effective immediately

As WiseTech enters the next phase of its growth trajectory, it is imperative that we have a strong succession plan in place.” — Richard White, WiseTech Co-Founder and Executive Chair

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC; WiseTech; the Company) is pleased to announce that, following an external and internal search, Mr. Zubin Appoo has been appointed as permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Zubin succeeds Andrew Cartledge, who has served as Interim CEO from October 2024 (and prior to that as CFO since September 2015) and will retire as previously announced at the end of calendar 2025.A proven technology leader, Zubin has over 20 years’ experience in leading and growing teams that deliver strategic outcomes and commercialize market-disrupting products. He had a foundational role in the rapid growth of WiseTech between 2004 and 2018, working directly with Co-Founder and then-CEO Richard White in shaping WiseTech’s growth strategy.Zubin brings a compelling mix of skills to the WiseTech CEO role, coupling an extensive understanding of WiseTech’s business, its product development pipeline and the global logistics industry, with experience as a leader in businesses outside WiseTech across various sectors. Since 2018, he has held various executive leadership roles with responsibilities across disruptive technology, innovation, people, culture, revenue and strategy, including as Chief Technology Officer at InLoop, Flexischools and HICAPS (an NAB business) and as Chief Executive Officer at Find a Carer.Reporting directly to the Board, Zubin will have full accountability for the performance and growth of the business, including leadership across operations, people, culture, product delivery and commercial performance. He will collaborate with and support Co-Founder and Executive Chair, Richard White, with long-term product vision, innovation and strategic investment.The appointment of Zubin reinforces the Board’s commitment to robust governance and clarity of executive roles. This leadership model ensures the complementary strengths of both our Executive Chair and CEO are fully harnessed – with the CEO accountable to the Board for operational performance and strategic execution. This clarity will serve our people, customers, partners, and investors well.Andrew Cartledge will remain an employee of WiseTech until his retirement and will be working on a number of key projects that draw on his specific skillsets. He will also be available to assist in any additional handover Zubin may require.Lead Independent Director, Andrew Harrison commented: “Zubin’s appointment follows an internal and external process which considered a number of qualified candidates. We’re pleased to welcome Zubin to his new role as WiseTech’s Chief Executive Officer. He brings a strong software and product development background along with knowledge of WiseTech’s products, markets and methods – attributes that were identified as critical by shareholders in the feedback we received through the investor engagement survey commissioned by the Board earlier this year.“In appointing Zubin, the Board sought a leader who could seamlessly partner with our Co-Founder and Executive Chair, while also operating independently and decisively as CEO. Zubin understands WiseTech’s DNA and ambition. With his return, we are confident in the strength of our leadership and their ability to drive long-term value for shareholders.“On behalf of the Board, I’d also like to thank Andrew for his leadership and commitment since joining the Company in 2015, in his roles as both CFO and Interim CEO. His contributions to WiseTech have been instrumental to our success, including during periods of significant change. His dedication as a leader to the whole WiseTech team has positioned us for future growth and we wish him well when he retires, as planned, at the end of the year.”WiseTech Co-Founder and Executive Chair Richard White said: "As WiseTech enters the next phase of its growth trajectory, it is imperative that we have a strong succession plan in place. Zubin's proven leadership skills, extensive background in technology and product development, coupled with his deep understanding of WiseTech, our culture and products, as well as the logistics industry, makes him uniquely qualified to lead the WiseTech team.“Since rejoining WiseTech as Chief of Staff, Zubin has been working closely with our senior leadership team, our development teams, as well as customers, and investors. He has immersed himself in WiseTech’s business operations with a focus on driving innovation, value creation, and efficiencies. His extensive prior experience at WiseTech, and his performance since rejoining prove he is able to lead WiseTech. The Board, senior leadership team and I personally look forward to working with Zubin to accelerate value creation for WiseTech shareholders, customers and staff.”Zubin said: “I’m honored to be appointed CEO and appreciate the Board’s trust in my abilities. I am a strong believer in WiseTech, and have been a shareholder since 2005. I’ve been a part of, and witnessed, the immense impact WiseTech continues to have on the global logistics industry since its inception more than 30 years ago. I’m looking forward to working together with the Board, the strong senior leadership team including Richard, and the wider WiseTech family, as we drive long-term growth and expand our vision to be the operating system for global trade and logistics.”

