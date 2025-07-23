NEBRASKA, July 23 - CONTACT:

Deadline Approaches to Register for 2025 Governor’s Summit

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is issuing a reminder about the deadline to register for this summer’s Governor’s Summit: Growing Nebraska. Registrations should be submitted online at govsummit.nebraska.gov by Thursday, July 31st.

“Our state’s incredible economy is driven by two main engines—agriculture and manufacturing,” said Gov. Pillen. “In Nebraska, we grow things and make things that are in demand worldwide, and we do it better than any place else in the world. At this summer’s Summit, we’ll explore how to generate even more value by uniting our strengths in ag and manufacturing to lead the nation’s new bioeconomy.”

This year’s Governor’s Summit takes place August 13-14 in Kearney. It will feature breakout tracks on workforce development, manufacturing, and the bioeconomy. Husker football coach Matt Rhule will give the keynote address on Thursday morning, August 14th.

A complete rundown of activities and breakout sessions can be found on the website ( govsummit.nebraska.gov ) .

In conjunction with the main conference, the State is hosting the inaugural Governor’s Youth Summit on August 14th in Kearney. The experience is designed for high school students and recent graduates, providing them with direct access to career opportunities in Nebraska. During the event, student attendees will connect one-on-one with businesses and colleges to learn about internships, scholarships, and other career pathways. More information about the Youth Summit is available at govsummit.nebraska.gov/youth .