Prosperity for US Foundation Celebrates Major Wins at ALEC Conference

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation Will Elon Musk help stop Congress from bankrupting America? This open letter asks him to lead a movement for real fiscal reform

State Lawmakers Join Grassroots Push to Put Four Prosperity for US Amendments on 2026 Ballots

If Congress won’t limit itself, the states and the people must step in. This measure puts the most powerful accountability tool, the ballot, back in the hands of voters” — David Biddulph

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families by requiring voter approval for increasing property and other taxes, today announced a surge in legislative support following its participation in the 2025 American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) Annual Meeting.Foundation leaders successfully recruited dozens of state legislators from across the country to sponsor four key constitutional amendments aimed at curbing unaffordable property tax increases, protecting property rights, and requiring voter approval of new taxes, debt or increasing spending faster than inflation and population change. Each amendment can be placed on the November 2026 ballot if approved by the state legislature or if citizens sign sufficient petitions.“This was a major inflection point for our movement,” said David Biddulph, founder of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “We walked into ALEC with proven state constitutional amendments which propelled family incomes and walked out with committed lawmakers who wanted to prevent people from being taxed out of their homes, require voter approval of new taxes, debt and spending, restore property rights and prohibit primary ballot access for congressional over-spenders.”The four proposed amendments are:Amendment #1: “No New Property Taxes Without Voter Approval”Modeled after California's “Prop 13” and Florida’s “Save Our Homes.”Would (i) limit the annual increase in the taxable value of real property to the lesser of inflation or 2.5%; (ii) cap the annual all-county property millage tax rate, including ad valorem taxes and property-related fees, unless voters approve an increase in the property tax and fee cap rate; and (iii) provide that property taxable value after the effective date will equal the purchase price adjusted annually for inflation up to 2.5% and for the cost of structural additions or additional land.“This amendment is about fairness. Homeowners deserve certainty and protection from stealth tax increases that outpace their paychecks. If local governments want more, they must ask the people, not take it automatically,” Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Prosperity for US Foundation said. “This is a clear and responsible way to stop runaway property taxes from pricing families out of their homes. Empowering voters to approve or reject tax increases restores trust in local governance.”Amendment #2: “No New State Taxes, Debt or Spending Without Voter Approval”Modeled after Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR).Would (i) limit the growth rate of total revenues and spending to the state and local jurisdictions’ annual rate of population growth plus inflation up to 2.5%, and (ii) require voter approval for any new debt, taxes or exceptions to revenue or spending increase limits.“This is a powerful step toward lasting fiscal discipline. It ensures that state government growth stays in line with the growth of the communities it serves, and that voters hold the ultimate veto,” David Biddulph explained. “We believe the default setting of government should be restraint. This amendment enshrines that principle into law, placing a critical check on unsustainable state spending.”Amendment #3: “Jury-Determined Compensation for Real and Intellectual Property Devaluations Caused by Government Actions”Modeled after Florida’s Bert Harris Private Property Rights Protection ActEntitles real and intellectual private property owners the right to jury-determination of just compensation within one year for any government action that is alleged to have devalued the owner’s property. Just compensation includes the total amount of the jury-estimated devaluation plus reasonable attorney’s fees and court costs.“This amendment restores the basic American principle that the government cannot take value from citizens without just compensation, and that compensation must be determined by a jury of their peers,” Carlstrom said. “Whether it’s land or ideas, this measure protects the core engine of prosperity: property rights. Bureaucratic overreach shouldn't be allowed to quietly erode the value of someone’s life's work.”Amendment #4: “Term Limits for Congress’ Inflationary Overspenders”Modeled after the Swiss Debt Brake via the Oregon Primary-Ballot Method for Passing the 17th AmendmentProhibits majority Party-Members from appearing on [STATE]’s primary ballot if the total annual federal government spending growth rate over the previous two calendar years exceeds the 4-year moving average of inflation up to 2.5% and population growth. Total federal spending for Social Security and National Emergencies approved by a two-thirds vote of Congress is exempt.“Americans are tired of the same politicians voting for the same inflationary budgets and then asking for their votes again. This amendment brings real consequences for fiscal recklessness,” Biddulph explained. “If Congress won’t limit itself, the states and the people must step in. This measure is bold, constitutional, and necessary. It puts the most powerful accountability tool, the ballot, back in the hands of voters.”The Prosperity for US Foundation’s participation at ALEC represents a turning point in its state-by-state strategy for citizens or their state legislators to place 4 Prosperity for US Amendments on multiple November 2026 ballots for voter approval.“These amendments represent more than policy, they represent a new era of Prosperity for US,” said Biddulph. “And thanks to ALEC’s state legislators, that era is now closer than ever.”Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.Please visit: https://www.prosperityforus.foundation/ ###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.