Louisville’s Churchill Downs to Light Up Yellow on July 25 for National Sarcoma Awareness Effort

The Twin Spires at Churchill Downs light up yellow July 25 to honor sarcoma patients and raise awareness for research, support, and advocacy.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 25, 2025, landmarks across the United States will light up yellow for Light Up for Sarcoma Day, a national awareness effort led by the Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) as part of Sarcoma Awareness Month. This bold visual display shines a light on sarcoma — a rare and often overlooked cancer that makes up about 1% of adult cancers and as much as 20% of childhood cancers.

Louisville's strong sarcoma community will be powerfully highlighted as the iconic Twin Spires at Churchill Downs light up yellow honoring those affected and raising national awareness about the urgent need for more research, resources, and recognition.

“Light Up for Sarcoma is a powerful way to make this rare cancer seen,” said Brandi Felser, CEO of the Sarcoma Foundation of America. “Each illuminated building represents a community standing in support of patients, survivors, and families affected by sarcoma.”

The Louisville sarcoma community is exceptionally strong and active, consistently demonstrating remarkable support and engagement. Their annual Race to Cure Sarcoma stands out as one of SFA's most successful fundraisers nationwide, consistently drawing hundreds of participants and raising substantial funds for sarcoma research. Its success is a testament to the unwavering commitment of local patients, survivors, caregivers, and advocates who unite to drive awareness and critical funding. This collective effort is vital for advancing breakthroughs for rare cancers like sarcoma, where sustained investment in research is paramount to improving outcomes and moving closer to a world where no one dies from this devastating disease.

Louisville residents can directly contribute to this vital need by joining or donating to the Race to Cure Sarcoma on August 9, 2025, at Waterfront Park (Big Four Lawn, 1101 E River Rd, Louisville, Kentucky), an event aiming to raise awareness and $120,000 for essential research.

SFA encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to get involved by:

-Sharing photos of illuminated buildings and monuments on social media using #LightUpForSarcoma, #curesarcoma and #Sarcoma Awareness Month. Additionally, please email photos to communications@curesarcoma.org.

-Participating in or donating to an upcoming Race to Cure Sarcoma, joining others to advance research and improve outcomes for those affected by this rare cancer.

-Learning more about how to get involved during Sarcoma Awareness Month at www.curesarcoma.org/sarcoma-awareness-month.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.

About the Race to Cure Sarcoma

The Race to Cure Sarcoma (RTCS) events bring together patients, survivors, families, caregivers, and medical professionals in local communities to raise funds and awareness through 5Ks and other walk/run events. To date, SFA has hosted over 130 RTCS events, engaging more than 55,000 participants and raising over $8.5 million for sarcoma research and patient education. For more information, www.runsignup.com/louisvillecuresarcoma

