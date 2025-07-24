Re: Traffic Alert Quechee Rd Hartland VT
UPDATE: Roadway will be shut down briefly to remove the truck.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton State Police Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Quechee Rd is down to one lane at the address of 535 Quechee Rd Hartland, VT due to a Log Truck Crash.
This incident is expected to last for appromately 2 hrs. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
