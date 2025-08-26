Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4007538 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic STATION: Saint Johnsbury Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111 DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 at 1830 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Saint Johnsbury, VT VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Disorderly Conduct ACCUSED: Dominick Haile AGE: 46 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT VICTIM: Korrina Porter AGE: 34 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle complaint in the town of Saint Johnsbury, Caledonia County, Vermont. Vermont State Police responded, and investigation revealed that Dominick Haile had committed the above listed offenses. Haile threatened the victim with a knife. Haile is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division on 08/26/2025 at 12:30 PM to answer the above charges. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 at 1230 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division LODGED – LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A Trooper Chris Santic Vermont State Police-St. Johnsbury 1068 US RT 5, Suite 1 St. Johnsbury, Vermont Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3

