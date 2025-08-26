Submit Release
Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4007538

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic                           

STATION: Saint Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 at 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Dominick Haile                                              

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Korrina Porter

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle complaint in the town of Saint Johnsbury, Caledonia County, Vermont. Vermont State Police responded, and investigation revealed that Dominick Haile had committed the above listed offenses. Haile threatened the victim with a knife.  Haile is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division on 08/26/2025 at 12:30 PM to answer the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Chris Santic

Vermont State Police-St. Johnsbury

1068 US RT 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3

 

