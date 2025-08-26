Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
CASE#: 25A4007538
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic
STATION: Saint Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 at 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Saint Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Dominick Haile
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
VICTIM: Korrina Porter
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle complaint in the town of Saint Johnsbury, Caledonia County, Vermont. Vermont State Police responded, and investigation revealed that Dominick Haile had committed the above listed offenses. Haile threatened the victim with a knife. Haile is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division on 08/26/2025 at 12:30 PM to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
