Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,683 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Press Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Matthew Helpard                       

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 @ 0011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Rd. Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Youthful Offender                                        

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Randolph, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/26/2025 at approximately 0011 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on McCarthy Rd in the Town of Williamstown. Trooper’s identified the operator as a Youthful Offender (19) of East Randolph, VT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. The Youthful Offender was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/04/2025 @ 0900 hours          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Press Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more