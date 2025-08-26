Berlin Barracks / Press Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Matthew Helpard

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 @ 0011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Rd. Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Youthful Offender

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/26/2025 at approximately 0011 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on McCarthy Rd in the Town of Williamstown. Trooper’s identified the operator as a Youthful Offender (19) of East Randolph, VT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. The Youthful Offender was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 @ 0900 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.