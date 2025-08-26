Berlin Barracks / Press Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Matthew Helpard
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 @ 0011 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Rd. Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Youthful Offender
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/26/2025 at approximately 0011 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on McCarthy Rd in the Town of Williamstown. Trooper’s identified the operator as a Youthful Offender (19) of East Randolph, VT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. The Youthful Offender was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 @ 0900 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Family Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Y
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
