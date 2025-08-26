Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Possession of Fentanyl

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A1006279                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote

STATION: Williston                                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/20/25 0622

STREET: Knowles Flat Rd

TOWN: Eden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1421 Knowles Flat Rd

WEATHER:        Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, gravel

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kayla Languerand

AGE: 29   

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end, totaled

INJURIES: Suspected

HOSPITAL: Copley

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of 1421 Knowles Flat Rd in Eden for a vehicle that had crashed into a residence. Investigation revealed Kayla Languerand, 29, of Eden was traveling on Knowles Flat Rd when she lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, and struck an unoccupied residence. Languerand was transported to Copley Hospital for suspected injuries. Languerand was also found to be in possession of a felony amount of Fentanyl. Languerand was issued a criminal citation ordering her to appear at Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on October 1, 2025 at 1230 hours. Troopers were assisted at the scene of the crash for the North Hyde Park / Eden Fire Department, Northern EMS, and Daniels Towing.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1031

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Lamoille

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/25 1230        

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Williston Barracks / Possession of Fentanyl

