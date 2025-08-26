Williston Barracks / Possession of Fentanyl
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1006279
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/20/25 0622
STREET: Knowles Flat Rd
TOWN: Eden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1421 Knowles Flat Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kayla Languerand
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end, totaled
INJURIES: Suspected
HOSPITAL: Copley
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of 1421 Knowles Flat Rd in Eden for a vehicle that had crashed into a residence. Investigation revealed Kayla Languerand, 29, of Eden was traveling on Knowles Flat Rd when she lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, and struck an unoccupied residence. Languerand was transported to Copley Hospital for suspected injuries. Languerand was also found to be in possession of a felony amount of Fentanyl. Languerand was issued a criminal citation ordering her to appear at Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on October 1, 2025 at 1230 hours. Troopers were assisted at the scene of the crash for the North Hyde Park / Eden Fire Department, Northern EMS, and Daniels Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1031
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Lamoille
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/25 1230
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.