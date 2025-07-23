Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,296 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeking Suspect in Assault with a Bottle

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon offense which occurred in Northeast

 

On Thursday, July 17th, 2025, at approximately 5:25pm, officers from the Sixth District responded to the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast for reports of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male was struck in the head with a glass bottle, causing injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment by D.C Fire and EMS. The suspect fled the scene prior to MPD arrival.

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos and videos below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 25109231

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Seeking Suspect in Assault with a Bottle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more