MPD Seeking Suspect in Assault with a Bottle

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon offense which occurred in Northeast

On Thursday, July 17th, 2025, at approximately 5:25pm, officers from the Sixth District responded to the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast for reports of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male was struck in the head with a glass bottle, causing injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment by D.C Fire and EMS. The suspect fled the scene prior to MPD arrival.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos and videos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25109231

