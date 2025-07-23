Heat Warning notification for Hamilton effective July 24, 2025

HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has initiated a Heat Warning beginning tomorrow July 24, 2025. Heat Warnings stay in effect until they are cancelled or escalated to an Extended Heat Warning.

A heat event is expected to begin Thursday. The hottest conditions are anticipated on Thursday. While daytime high temperatures will not be as extreme on Friday and into the weekend, nighttime lows are expected to remain warm throughout.

The City of Hamilton and participating community agencies are responding to the heat by offering “cool places” to go during all stages of a heat event. These locations can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance.

As part of the heat response plan regularly scheduled Open Swims at all City of Hamilton indoor and outdoor pools will be free of charge. There are many spray pads, additional cool places and outdoor pools across Hamilton. For more information visit hamilton.ca/heat

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting. If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away – call 9-1-1 if needed.

Reduce your risk of heat-related illness by following these precautions:

Drink plenty of water. Avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages on hot days.

Landlords can help to decrease the risk of heat-related illness for tenants.Connect with tenants to determine if units have adequate cooling. If not, provide tenants with onsite access to a cool space.

Additional Resources