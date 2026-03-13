Hamilton launches new online customer portal to make accessing City services easier

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is taking an important step forward to improving how residents access City services with the launch of my.hamilton.ca, a new online service hub designed to make it easier to submit service requests and track progress.

My.Hamilton provides Hamiltonians with a convenient and secure way to access City services, anytime, anywhere

Now available, my.hamilton.ca provides residents with a single, secure place to access a growing number of City services online from any device – anytime, anywhere.

Through one secure account, customers can submit service requests and track progress.

“Improving customer service for Hamiltonians is a priority for me,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “The launch of my.hamilton.ca is an important step in modernizing how residents connect with City Hall – providing a convenient way to request services, track updates, and access information anytime. This portal makes it simpler and faster for people to get the support they need. It’s another example of how we are improving technology and systems to deliver better service and become a more responsive City for our community.”

Residents will be able to access a number of services through my.hamilton.ca, some of which include:

Animal Donation Payments – make a donation to support programming.

– make a donation to support programming. Garbage and Recycling – schedule a bulk waste pickup, order extra trash tags, request an additional green bin and more.

– schedule a bulk waste pickup, order extra trash tags, request an additional green bin and more. Licensing and Parking – apply for an outdoor patio or parking permit or request the suspension of a parking restriction.

– apply for an outdoor patio or parking permit or request the suspension of a parking restriction. Safe Apartment By-law Registration – register your Apartment Building

– register your Apartment Building Vacant Unit Tax – submit your annual declaration.

– submit your annual declaration. Ask a Question and Report a Problem - submit requests easily and conveniently.

The portal also includes links to many commonly used City services, making it even easier for residents to access them from one location. For example, users can pay parking tickets and provincial offences fines, engage in City projects, as well as search and register for recreation programming.

“Hamilton is removing barriers and making it easier for residents to connect with the City,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “My.Hamilton provides secure, on-demand access to services from any device. Residents told us they want services that are easier to access and easier to track. This portal helps deliver that by providing one place to submit requests and receive updates, while continuing to offer phone and in-person support.”

My.Hamilton represents the first phase of a broader effort to improve how residents receive City services. Additional services and features will be added over time as the portal continues to evolve.

Residents can access the portal at my.hamilton.ca. More information and resources can be found on My.Hamilton Portal FAQs.