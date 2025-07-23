Maryland State Police Arrest Reisterstown Man For Attempted Murder Following I-695 Shooting

July 23, 2025

(ESSEX, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore County man following an investigation into a shooting on I-695 stemming from an alleged road rage incident in June.

The accused is identified as Jamar Brooks, 33, of Reisterstown, Maryland. Brooks was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence or a felony, and other related assault and firearm charges. Brooks is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

On June 16, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the inner loop of I-695, in the area of Washington Boulevard, for a report of an alleged road rage incident. The victim reported that the operator of a Tesla, later identified as Brooks, fired a gunshot at the victim during the incident. Police observed the victim’s vehicle to have been struck by gunfire. Police determined that a round traveled through the driver’s door, through the seat belt, and lodged in the driver’s seat. The victim was reported uninjured in the incident.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative assumed the investigation and subsequently identified Brooks as the suspect.

On July 22, Brooks was arrested by members of the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and United States Marshal’s Capital Regional Area Fugitive Task Force at his residence. Brooks was wanted in connection to the road rage incident. A search warrant was executed and resulted in the seizure of a stolen, loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov