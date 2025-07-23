Attorney General Bird Joins Coalition to Protect Gas-Powered Vehicles

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today she has joined a coalition of states to support the Trump Administration’s termination of the Biden-Harris electric vehicle mandate.

The Trump Administration issued a new rule that undoes the Biden-Harris Administration’s unlawful abuse of fuel economy standards to mandate that vehicle manufacturers build electric rather than gas-powered vehicles. Biden’s manipulation of fuel-economy standards hurts Iowans, farmers, and the electric grid. Yet environmental groups and states like California and Massachusetts have sued President Trump to try to restore the unlawful rule. Iowa and other states are seeking to intervene in that lawsuit to defend President Trump’s elimination of the illegal Biden-Harris electric car mandate.

“As the leading state in the production of fuel ethanol, Iowa is particularly harmed by the Biden Administration’s unlawful attempt to prop up electric vehicles,” said Attorney General Bird. “We thank and support the Trump Administration as they fight to uphold the law, protect Iowa farmers, and protect our right to choose whether to buy a gas, hybrid, or electric vehicle.”

Nebraska led the motion to intervene, joined by Iowa, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Read the full court filing here.

