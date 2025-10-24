Attorney General Brenna Bird Leads Support for President Trump’s Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today she is co-leading a coalition of 24 states in support of President Trump’s birthright citizenship policy.

On his first day in office, President Trump issued an executive order to stop birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants and birth tourists. Three district court judges tried to stop President Trumps’ policy, but in June, the Supreme Court confirmed the district courts had overstepped and allowed the order to go into effect. But now the lower courts have entered new orders trying to stop the executive order from going into effect.

President Trump is asking the Supreme Court to decide whether the executive order is constitutional. The attorneys general say the Fourteenth Amendment never intended to grant automatic citizenship to tourists or illegal aliens who are coming into our country for the sole purpose of having an “anchor baby.”

“The Fourteenth Amendment was never intended to reward people for breaking the law,” said Attorney General Bird. “That’s why I’m defending President Trump’s executive order to close the birthright citizenship loophole and restore the Fourteenth Amendment’s original intent. I’m grateful to the other States that joined us in defending President Trump’s executive order that removes this dangerous incentive for illegal immigration.”

Iowa co-led the brief with Tennessee; they were joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full brief here.

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov