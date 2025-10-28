Attorney General Brenna Bird Gives Tips on Managing Subscriptions

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird hears frequently from Iowans that they often find it difficult to cancel unwanted or unused subscriptions. These could be anything from online streaming services to regularly delivered dog food. Subscriptions may be marketed as free to try, but they will often auto-renew unless you cancel. Iowans may also be under the impression they are making a one-time purchase when they’ve really signed up for a subscription without even knowing it.

“Subscriptions have become more common, but the terms are not always clear, leading to confusion and often financial loss,” said Attorney General Bird. “I want Iowans to know how they can avoid or cancel any unwanted subscriptions and protect themselves from potential scams.”

Find and read the terms and conditions for the offer before signing up. They should tell you exactly what you’re agreeing to, the length of the trial, and how and when to cancel if you don’t want to be charged after the trial. If you can't find this information or don’t understand exactly what you're agreeing to, don't sign up.

Mark your calendar. Usually, you have to give your credit card number for a “free trial.” That is a clear indicator that you are signing up for a subscription and that the company will charge you if you don’t cancel before the trial ends. Set a reminder to cancel any trial before the charge date according to the terms and conditions. Also, free trials should be free but look out for hidden fees such as shipping fees.

Double check renewal notices for upcoming charges and scams. A renewal notice is simply a reminder that says when your current subscription period expires and that you’ll be automatically renewed and charged when it does. If you already agreed to auto-renew, this isn’t a bill or an invoice, so it shouldn’t ask for your credit card information. If you get a renewal notice for a subscription you don’t have (or don’t believe you have), it could be from a scammer trying to get your personal information. Don’t call the number on the notice or click on any email or text message link. To verify a subscription and cancel it, always independently contact the company via its official channels.

Watch your bank and credit card statements. Check the charges to your bank account, debit card, or credit card to ensure you are paying the amount you agreed to. If a company won’t stop charging your account after you’ve tried to cancel a subscription, file a dispute (also called a “chargeback”) with your credit card company or bank.

If you’ve been charged for a subscription you didn’t agree to or you are suspicious of a scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online here.

