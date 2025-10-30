Attorney General Brenna Bird Fights for Farmers and the Integrity of Renewable Fuel Standard

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird sent a letter to the United States Department of Justice, Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency, and Securities and Exchange Commission asking them to investigate small refiners that may be manipulating the Renewable Fuel Standard Program.

President Trump’s energy policy for America includes oil and gas production and support for our vital ethanol industry. Renewable fuels are a vital part of ensuring American energy security. As part of that policy, the more gasoline that a refiner produces, the more renewable fuel that refiner must blend into its products. Refiners can also meet those blending requirements by buying credits. To reduce the compliance burden on small refineries, small refineries facing economic hardship can get an exemption from the requirements to blend or buy credits.

Unfortunately, some big companies that own multiple small refineries that have received exemptions are making public statements that conflict with exemption requirements. To get an exemption, the small refinery needs to be facing economic hardship. But some small refiners are bragging about how much money they are making—and one even publicly admitted that any future exemption would be a “welcome windfall.”

“Renewable fuels are part of the backbone of Iowa’s economy,” said Attorney General Bird. “The possibility that refineries are gaming the system to receive government handouts when they don’t need them hurts Iowa farmers. They should be investigated by the federal government to ensure that all refiners are following the rules.”

The attorneys general of Nebraska and South Dakota also signed onto the Iowa-led letter.

