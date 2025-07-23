Savannah Bananas CEO Jesse Cole to keynote 7th Annual Roofing Process Conference

The Seventh Annual Roofing Process Conference, the hottest ticket around, just got even hotter with the addition of Savannah Bananas CEO Jesse Cole as the keynote speaker

MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LB Capital and the Roofing Process Conference are thrilled to announce that Jesse Cole, CEO and Chief Entertainment Officer of the Savannah Bananas , will deliver the keynote address at the Seventh Annual Roofing Process Conference, taking place December 3-5, 2025, at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.“I am fired up to announce Jesse Cole—yes, Jesse Cole from the Savannah Bananas—as the keynote speaker at the Seventh Annual Roofing Process Conference,” Lance Bachmann, Founder of LB Capital and host of the conference, said.“From bankrupt to the hottest show on Earth, Jesse has achieved what so many entrepreneurs dream of. He’ll share his story of rising from the bottom to the very top, and I can’t wait to have him on Marco Island with us.”A Championship Mindset Meets Business InnovationUnder Cole’s leadership, the Savannah Bananas transformed from a struggling collegiate summer team into a global entertainment phenomenon. With sold-out tours, viral social media campaigns, and a commitment to “picking up the pace,” Cole redefined fan engagement and turned baseball games into must-see performances. His fast-paced, fun-first philosophy has broken attendance records, garnered international press, and inspired countless organizations to reimagine their approach to culture and customer experience.At the Roofing Process Conference, Cole will translate his playbook for radical growth into actionable strategies for roofing entrepreneurs. Attendees can expect to learn how to:Ignite Team Culture: Build a high-energy environment that drives performance and retentionElevate Customer Experience: Apply entertainment marketing tactics to stand out in a crowded marketScale with Purpose: Turn a small operation into a nationwide brand without sacrificing authenticityWhy Roofing Leaders Can’t Miss ThisRoofing business owners face razor-thin margins, fierce competition, and the challenge of recruiting and retaining top talent. Cole’s session will deliver fresh insights on how to infuse passion, creativity, and operational excellence into every aspect of your organization.“Savannah Bananas took a sport that’s been around for over a century and made it even more entertaining,” Bachmann said. “Imagine applying that level of innovation to roofing—transforming your brand into an unstoppable force. This is the kind of game-changing thinking we’re bringing to Marco Island.”Registration and Conference DetailsThe Roofing Process Conference runs December 3–5, 2025, at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort. Early-bird registration is open now at roofconference.com. Roofing contractors, operations managers, and field leaders will gain hands-on workshops, networking events, and deep-dive sessions on marketing, recruitment, and operational optimization.Secure Your Spot Today!Don’t miss your chance to learn from industry trailblazers, network with top roofing professionals, and experience Jesse Cole’s electrifying keynote—buy your tickets now for the Roofing Process Conference.Date: December 3–5, 2025Location: JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Marco Island, FLGet Your Tickets: roofconference.com/register Early-bird pricing ends soon—lock in your rate and guarantee your access to two days of game-changing insights, hands-on workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities.About Jesse Cole & the Savannah BananasJesse Cole is the visionary founder and CEO of the Savannah Bananas, a sports entertainment phenomenon that has redefined fan engagement in baseball. Launching in 2016 as a scrappy collegiate summer team, Cole transformed the Bananas into a sold-out, worldwide sensation by blending high-energy flair, irreverent humor, and community spirit. Under his leadership, the Bananas broke attendance records at Grayson Stadium, spawned the viral “Banana Ball” rule set, and now tour nationally with interactive live shows that attract fans far beyond traditional baseball audiences.Cole’s “pick-up-the-pace” philosophy emphasizes fun as a competitive advantage: between-innings dance-offs, behind-the-back catches, and theatrical team introductions keep crowds on their feet. Beyond the ballpark, he is a sought-after speaker and author—sharing lessons on leadership, marketing, and culture-building that have inspired companies from Fortune 500s to startup ventures. With his unique blend of entrepreneurial grit and showmanship, Jesse Cole continues to push the boundaries of what it means to turn an ordinary event into an unforgettable experience.About the Roofing Process ConferenceThe Roofing Process Conference, now in its seventh year, returns December 3–5, 2025, at the luxurious JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida. As one of the roofing industry's most influential gatherings, the event draws over 750 contractors, company owners, and industry professionals committed to growing their businesses through innovation, education, and high-level networking. Hosted by industry leader Lance Bachmann, the conference focuses on delivering real-world strategies for scaling, marketing, operations, sales, and recruiting in today’s competitive roofing landscape.Attendees can expect a packed agenda featuring powerful keynote presentations, hands-on breakout sessions, and expert panels that provide actionable takeaways. More than 65 top-tier vendors will showcase the latest tools, technology, and services on the expo floor, creating valuable opportunities for product discovery and partnerships. Beyond the content, the conference fosters relationship-building through curated VIP events, mastermind lunches, and evening receptions—all set against the backdrop of one of Florida’s premier beachfront resorts.With multiple ticketing tiers, including VIP and Elite VIP packages offering perks like private dinners, premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and even complimentary lodging, the Roofing Process Conference is tailored for ambitious professionals ready to take their roofing businesses to the next level. This event continues to live up to its “Build it to sell it” mantra—empowering attendees to create more scalable, sellable, and sustainable companies.For details, visit roofconference.com.

