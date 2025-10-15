LB Capital Welcomes I AM Roofing to Its Growing Nationwide Roofing Portfolio

LB Capital has partnered with IAM Roofing

The partnership continues LB Capital’s nationwide growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to partnering with leading operators who share its values.

I AM Roofing represents everything we stand for at LB Capital. Now, with our systems, leadership training, and support, they’ll be able to scale that culture across Alabama and beyond.” — Lance Bachmann

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LB Capital has officially welcomed I AM Roofing , an elite roofing company based in Prattville, Alabama, to its rapidly expanding roofing division. The partnership continues LB Capital’s nationwide growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to partnering with leading operators who share its values of integrity, professionalism, and excellence.I AM Roofing has become a standout brand across Alabama, known for its focus on craftsmanship, community, and protecting families through quality work and customer care. For LB Capital, the partnership represents more than an investment — it’s about building a nationwide team of operators who lead with purpose and deliver on their promises.“I AM Roofing represents everything we stand for at LB Capital,” said Lance Bachmann, Founder of LB Capital. “They care about their customers, they take pride in their work, and they hold themselves to the highest standards. Now, with our systems, leadership training, and support, they’ll be able to scale that culture across Alabama and beyond.”The partnership gives I AM Roofing access to LB Capital’s proven growth playbooks, financial systems, and leadership infrastructure, designed to help home-service companies accelerate growth, strengthen profitability, and create long-term value.“Our mission has always been to help great operators grow stronger and achieve real wealth through the right systems and processes,” Bachmann continued. “I AM Roofing is joining a group of companies that are rewriting what’s possible in this industry. Together, we’re not just building businesses — we’re building a roofing powerhouse that will set the tone for 2026 and beyond.”With more than $100 million in successful exits and a portfolio that includes some of the fastest-scaling roofing and home-service brands in the country, LB Capital has become one of the most respected names in the home services field. The addition of I AM Roofing adds another strong partner to its growing nationwide platform, further cementing its reputation as the preeminent group for growth-minded operators.“We’re only getting started,” said Bachmann. “Every partnership we make adds another layer of strength to our network. I AM Roofing is going to thrive with our team, and we’re proud to welcome them into the family.”With a mantra Build It To Sell It , LB Capital partners with high-performing home-service companies across the country — helping them grow stronger, scale faster, and build generational wealth through proven systems, leadership, and accountability.With exits that span multiple verticals — including roofing, HVAC, technology, digital marketing, and painting — LB Capital has provided the resources, infrastructure, and strategic guidance needed to turn regional leaders into national success stories.The firm’s approach is simple but powerful: invest in great people, give them the tools to win, and create long-term value that benefits both owners and their teams. Through hands-on coaching, operational playbooks, and a nationwide network of peers, LB Capital helps its partners achieve sustainable growth and record-breaking results.To date, LB Capital has successfully guided and sold multiple companies with over $100 million in total exits, while continuing to build one of the fastest-growing home-service networks in the United States.At LB Capital, success isn’t just measured by numbers — it’s measured by impact. The group’s mission is to help great entrepreneurs grow, lead, and leave a legacy: LB Capital is reshaping the way home services companies are scaled and sold.For more information on LB Capital and its roofing partners, visit https://lbachmanncapital.com

