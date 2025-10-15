LB Capital Partners with TruChoice Roofing to Expand Its Roofing Portfolio into Indiana

LB Capital has partnered with TruChoice Roofing

LB Capital partners with top home-service companies, helping them scale faster, grow stronger, and build lasting success through proven systems and leadership.

We’re going to give them the systems, leadership, and national platform they need to grow faster, scale smarter, and keep raising the standard in roofing.” — Lance Bachmann

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LB Capital has announced a new partnership with TruChoice Roofing , one of Indiana’s fastest-growing roofing companies, as part of its nationwide initiative to expand its roofing portfolio and strengthen its presence in key regional markets.Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, TruChoice Roofing has built a strong reputation for integrity, craftsmanship, and customer-first service. Known for its honest approach and quality-driven culture, TruChoice has become a trusted name for homeowners across Indiana — a perfect match for LB Capital’s philosophy of partnering with operators who lead with excellence and accountability.“TruChoice Roofing embodies the exact type of company we want in the LB Capital family,” Lance Bachmann, Founder of LB Capital, said. “They care deeply about doing things the right way — for their customers, their employees, and their community. We’re going to give them the systems, leadership, and national platform they need to grow faster, scale smarter, and keep raising the standard in roofing.”Under the partnership, TruChoice Roofing will gain access to LB Capital’s proven operational playbooks, leadership coaching, and industry-leading data systems designed to help companies increase profitability and performance without sacrificing their identity or values. The collaboration will also give TruChoice access to a nationwide network of elite home-service operators, many of whom have achieved record-breaking growth and successful exits under LB Capital’s guidance.“At LB Capital, we don’t just invest in companies — we invest in people,” Bachmann added. “Our goal is to give businesses like TruChoice the tools to build something bigger than themselves. We’ve helped drive over $100 million in successful exits already, and every partnership we add gets us one step closer to redefining what success looks like in this industry.”The addition of TruChoice Roofing marks another major step in LB Capital’s growth strategy, solidifying its position as one of the leading companies in the home services space. With this partnership, LB Capital continues its mission to empower great operators, build generational wealth, and set a new national benchmark for roofing excellence.With a mantra Build It To Sell It , LB Capital partners with high-performing home-service companies across the country — helping them grow stronger, scale faster, and build generational wealth through proven systems, leadership, and accountability.With exits that span multiple verticals — including roofing, HVAC, technology, digital marketing, and painting — LB Capital has provided the resources, infrastructure, and strategic guidance needed to turn regional leaders into national success stories.The firm’s approach is simple but powerful: invest in great people, give them the tools to win, and create long-term value that benefits both owners and their teams. Through hands-on coaching, operational playbooks, and a nationwide network of peers, LB Capital helps its partners achieve sustainable growth and record-breaking results.To date, LB Capital has successfully guided and sold multiple companies with over $100 million in total exits, while continuing to build one of the fastest-growing home-service networks in the United States.At LB Capital, success isn’t just measured by numbers — it’s measured by impact. The group’s mission is to help great entrepreneurs grow, lead, and leave a legacy.For more information on LB Capital and its roofing partners, visit https://lbachmanncapital.com

