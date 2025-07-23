Considerable potential for strengthening cooperation with Botswana in multiple areas

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić stated today, following a meeting with Botswana’s Minister of Labour and Home Affairs Pius Mokgware, that Serbia is interested in a strategic partnership with Botswana across several sectors.

