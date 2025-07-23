Arrest of Popović continuation of political persecution of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić and Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković met today with representatives of embassies of the Quint countries – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy – as well as the chargé d’affaires of the EU Delegation to Serbia, to discuss the situation in the southern Serbian province following the arrest of Assistant Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Igor Popović.

