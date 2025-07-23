Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,279 in the last 365 days.

Arrest of Popović continuation of political persecution of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić and Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković met today with representatives of embassies of the Quint countries – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy – as well as the chargé d’affaires of the EU Delegation to Serbia, to discuss the situation in the southern Serbian province following the arrest of Assistant Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Igor Popović.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arrest of Popović continuation of political persecution of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more