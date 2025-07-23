Submit Release
Cooperation with ODIHR of great importance for Serbia’s reform process

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić met with Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Director Maria Telalian today to discuss the future cooperation and current topics within the mandate of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

