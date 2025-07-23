'The Hands of God' by May Safa Challenges Desire and Duty in a Tale of Love, Guilt, and Legacy in Post-War Lebanon

NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author May Safa delivers a haunting and introspective novel, “The Hands of God,” set against the vivid and tumultuous backdrop of post-war Lebanon. This literary fiction blends elements of a family saga, psychological drama, and cultural exploration, crafting an emotionally layered story that resonates deeply.At its core, “The Hands of God” examines the tension between desire and duty, asking whether we are truly free to chart our own paths, or if unseen forces like love, guilt, and familial ties ultimately shape our lives. The novel follows Sami, a young professor caught between the pursuit of forbidden pleasure and the moral compass instilled by his grandmother, Teta Salma.The story unfolds through the eyes of five remarkable women, each revealing unique truths about Sami’s life. From his relationship with Serine, a love marred by sorrow and obsession, to his entanglement with the fiery Cynthia, readers are drawn into a deep exploration of character and connection. The unexpected return of his estranged half-sister, Lea, struggling with mental illness, adds further complexity to a life haunted by a mother long gone but never forgotten.Inspired by the resilience, secrets, and the beauty of the Lebanese cultural landscape, Safa’s evocative storytelling offers readers an unforgettable experience brimming with emotion, mystery, and revelations.Discover a richly textured narrative that questions the limits of free will and explores how far we must go to reconcile with our past.“The Hands of God” (ISBN: 9781965340721) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $18.50, and the ebook retails for $7.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the back cover:In post-war Lebanon, amidst the haunting echoes of a nation rebuilding, *The Hands of God* follows Sami, a conflicted young professor, as he navigates life's most perilous terrain-his own heart and soul. Raised by his grandmother, Teta Salma, after the tragic death of his father and his mother's abandonment, Sami is torn between his yearning for pleasure and the relentless pull of morality. Through the eyes of five women - each loving him in their own conflicted ways-the novel explores themes of love, loss, faith, and the invisible hand of fate.From the devotion of his formidable grandmother, to his consuming obsession with the sorrowful Serine, and his passionate entanglement with the defiant Cynthia, Sami's relationships unravel the layers of his internal struggle. The sudden appearance of his troubled half-sister Lea and the ghost of his long-lost mother only deepen the fractures in his pursuit of righteousness. Set against the backdrop of Lebanon's cultural complexities, this novel weaves a tale of fate, free will, and the inescapable weight of family legacy.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

