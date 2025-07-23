Crime Victims Compensation, Human Resources Share Services at DC Public Library

On July 16, the Crime Victims Compensation Program and Human Resources teams combined forces to share information about their services and our current job offerings at Francis A Gregory Library as a part of DC Public Library's "Our City, Our Stories" programming series.

Watch the two video recaps in the most recent posts on all of our social media pages and be sure to share with your network!

Be sure to mark your calendars for our future summer tabling dates, including our Domestic Violence Division on August 15th at Francis A. Gregory Library from 2 to 4 pm. Escape the heat -- learn about these resources!