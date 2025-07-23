Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,263 in the last 365 days.

Crime Victims Compensation, Human Resources Share Services at DC Public Library

On July 16, the Crime Victims Compensation Program and Human Resources teams combined forces to share information about their services and our current job offerings at Francis A Gregory Library as a part of DC Public Library's "Our City, Our Stories" programming series.

Watch the two video recaps in the most recent posts on all of our social media pages and be sure to share with your network!

Be sure to mark your calendars for our future summer tabling dates, including our Domestic Violence Division on August 15th at Francis A. Gregory Library from 2 to 4 pm. Escape the heat -- learn about these resources!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crime Victims Compensation, Human Resources Share Services at DC Public Library

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more