Head of OSCE Mission Haukaas meets with co-chairs of Parliamentary Committee on Comprehensive Electoral Reform

Head of OSCE Mission to Montenegro, Ambassador Jan Haukaas, met today with the co-chairs of the Parliamentary Committee on Comprehensive Electoral Reform, Vasilije Čarapić and Nikola Rakočević.

During the discussion on the ongoing electoral reform process, the co-chairs informed Ambassador Haukaas about the Committee’s work and provided an update on recent developments. They highlighted that there is political will and commitment within Parliament to bring the electoral reform process to its completion.

Ambassador Haukaas welcomed the most recent efforts in strengthening the transparency and independence of election management bodies, as well as enhancing overall electoral integrity in Montenegro. “As noted in ODIHR’s most recent Election Observation Mission report, the reform process should be inclusive, ensure public discussion and should be completed well in advance of the next elections, in line with international commitments,” said Ambassador Haukaas.

Ambassador Haukaas emphasized the readiness of the OSCE Mission to provide its assistance to the Committee throughout the reform process, in line with its mandate in Montenegro.