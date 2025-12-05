Local Business Leaders Unite to Address Homelessness Crisis at ‘Hope for the Holidays’ Fundraising Event

“Hope for the Holidays,” a community night of giving, connection, and impact supporting Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering and Safe Harbor Easton. December 6 • 6–9 PM • Sigal Museum Tricia Vermilya, owner of Tricia Vermilya Aesthetics created a local “Hope for the Holidays” fundraiser to help those in need in her community. Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering provides emergency overnight shelter, meals, and supportive services to individuals experiencing homelessness and facing housing insecurity in Bethlehem and the Greater Lehigh Valley.

Tricia Vermilya Aesthetics partners with Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering and Safe Harbor Easton to support Lehigh Valley’s unhoused neighbors

We are entering the coldest and most isolating months. Partnering with Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering and Safe Harbor Easton allows us to support our neighbors in a very real way.” — Tricia Vermilya, Tricia Vermilya Aesthetics

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Lehigh Valley faces rising homelessness and increased demand for emergency sheltering, local business leaders are stepping forward with a united mission to help. Tricia Vermilya Aesthetics , in partnership with Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering (BES) and Safe Harbor Easton, will host “Hope for the Holidays”, a community fundraising and awareness event on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 6–9 PM at the Sigal Museum located at 342 Northampton Street, Easton, Pa.“Hope for the Holidays” is a free, community-driven event designed to uplift and support residents experiencing homelessness while honoring their dignity and discretion. Guests are encouraged to bring donations of essential items, including dental hygiene kits, personal care packages, blankets, towels, washcloths, toothpaste, and gift cards for local grocery stores. Contributions such as hotel night stays, Airbnb vouchers, and warm clothing will be distributed to BES and Safe Harbor Easton to support immediate sheltering needs.Tricia Vermilya, owner of Tricia Vermilya Aesthetics who brought the “Hope for the Holidays” initiative to fruition offers, “Everyone deserves dignity, warmth, and compassion, especially during the coldest and most isolating months. As a business owner, I feel a responsibility to use my platform for good, and partnering with Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering and Safe Harbor Easton allows us to support our neighbors in a very real way. This event is about community coming together, lifting one another up, seeing one another fully, and reminding every person that they matter.”“This shelter and personal care items drive demonstrates what happens when compassionate community members come together with purpose,” said Michelle Ellison, CFRE, MPA, Fundraising Consultant for Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. “The need is growing, especially in the winter months, and this collaboration could not come at a more important time.”Sarah Stehlin, MS, Director of Development at Safe Harbor Easton added, “We see firsthand how critical it is to meet individuals where they are, without judgment. ‘Hope for the Holidays’ helps us continue that mission.”The event will feature food, beverage, and dessert stations from local vendors, including family owned Mediterranean and Lebanese eatery Daddy’s Place and POUR Connections, along with silent auction items consisting of high-end aesthetic services bundles from event producer, Tricia Vermilya, and live music by BWM, LLC. Local businesses and community advocates are invited to contribute auction items and charity wish list items during the event.EVENT DETAILSEvent: “Hope for the Holidays”: An Evening of Community & Support Benefiting Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering and Safe Harbor EastonDate: Saturday, December 6, 2025Time: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.Location: Sigal Museum, 342 Northampton Street, Easton, Pa. 18042Admission: $20 DonationTicket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hope-for-the-holidays-tickets-1970218021138 About Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering (BES)Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering provides emergency overnight shelter, meals, and supportive services to individuals experiencing homelessness and facing housing insecurity in Bethlehem and the greater Lehigh Valley. For more information, visit bethlehememergencysheltering.org.About Safe Harbor EastonSafe Harbor Easton is a nonprofit that offers shelter, transitional services, and support for adults experiencing homelessness in Northampton County. Their mission centers on empowerment, dignity, and long-term stability. For more information, visit safeharboreaston.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.