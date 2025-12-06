Green Terror, Tom Green to Outfit Graduating Seniors with Suits

Tom Green, a 60-year-old cancer survivor and returning student-athlete at McDaniel College, will lead a special “Dress for Success” experience this Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 for McDaniel College Green Terror football team seniors.

I want to show these young men that success isn’t just about what you do on the field, it’s how you show up in life.” — Tom Green, NCAA Defensive Lineman

WESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Green , a 60-year-old cancer survivor and returning student-athlete at McDaniel College, will lead a special “Dress for Success” experience this Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at a local Men’s Warehouse located at 625 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, Md. Green where 15 McDaniel College Green Terror football team seniors will be gifted a custom fitting with complimentary suit for their upcoming commencement. The initiative reflects Green’s belief in second chances and the power of presentation. As these seniors prepare to transition from college athletes to professionals, the gift of a suit becomes a bridge between the locker room and the boardroom.Green’s journey to becoming one of the oldest NCAA college football players in history is not unnoticed. A small-business owner and Stage IV kidney cancer survivor, Green lost everything in a financial downturn followed by a life-threatening illness. After recovering, in remission he enrolled at McDaniel College in Maryland to pursue a communications degree and listed as a walk-on to the Green Terror McDaniel College football team this fall.“These guys have helped me stay motivated. Providing suits for them as they graduate is my way of paying it forward. I want to show these young men that success isn’t just about what you do on the field, it’s how you show up in life,” said Green who trains daily with teammates decades younger.Men’s Wearhouse Westminster will offer personalized fittings and style advice for each student, providing professional attire to empower future jobseekers. Two sessions will be held Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. and at 12:00 p.m. Photo and interview opportunities with Tom Green and graduating Green Terror seniors are available from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Tiffany Sondergaard at (610) 349-3671 and/or Tom Green at (443) 952-0230.About Tom Green, “0to60in10decades”:Tom Green is a 60-year-old student-athlete, small business owner, and cancer survivor who has inspired thousands through his journey documented as “0to60in6Decades.” After surviving Stage IV kidney cancer and rebuilding his life following significant financial hardship, Tom made the bold decision to return to college at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland, where he is pursuing a communications degree and playing football for the Green Terror. His mission is to show that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself, chase a dream, or start again.Tom shares his story of perseverance, fitness, faith, and second chances on Instagram at @tomgreen0to60in6decades, where he encourages others facing adversity to keep moving, physically, mentally, and purposefully. Whether training with teammates one-third his age, building community through service, or championing faith-forward initiatives, Tom leads by example as a living reminder that age is an asset, and resilience is a superpower. Tom continues to use his platform to uplift others, promote healthy living, and inspire people of all ages to pursue the goals that once felt out of reach.

