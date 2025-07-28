CASRA Partners with Waggoner Diagnostics to Integrate Color Vision Testing into Learning Management Systems

CASRA and Waggoner partner to integrate color vision testing into training, boosting screening accuracy and safety in security-critical roles.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waggoner Diagnostics, a pioneer in color vision testing solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Center for Adaptive Security Research and Applications (CASRA), a global leader in security screening competency development. This collaboration enables customers using CASRA’s training platform to now incorporate Waggoner’s Computerized Color Vision Test (CCVT) into their training platforms.The Waggoner CCVT is a scientifically validated and reliable assessment of color vision that is both efficient and effective. Unlike traditional plate-based methods, Waggoner CCVT delivers consistent results across devices and environments, as well as testing for genetic and acquired color vision deficiencies.The integration of Waggoner CCVT with CASRA’s training platform represents a significant step forward in supporting high-stakes environments where color vision is critical—particularly in security operations involving X-ray screening technologies. The partnership ensures screening personnel meet essential color discrimination standards, directly impacting performance, accuracy, and public safety globally. Learn how color vision defects can affect specific jobs in public safety HERE Key Benefits of the Partnership Include• Streamlined & Efficient Compliance: CASRA customers can now easily verify color vision adequacy as part of their training and qualification process using Waggoner’s validated color test.• Operational Accuracy: Effective color vision is essential for interpreting X-ray images, which often rely on color-coded threat indicators. CCVT helps ensure screeners are equipped to interpret these visuals correctly.• Enhanced & Efficient Workforce Readiness: By integrating CCVT directly into CASRA’s XRT, security organizations can identify and support personnel who may need accommodations—prior to operational deployment. The color vision testing can be conducted efficiently, on a large scale.• Digital Convenience and Consistency: Unlike outdated pseudoisochromatic plate tests, Waggoner CCVT offers a standardized, computer-based format that delivers immediate results.• Improved Safety Outcomes: Better screening accuracy directly contributes to more reliable threat detection and improved security outcomes across aviation, border, and infrastructure settings.Dr. Diana Hardmeier, CASRA’s Director, shares “The integration of Waggoner’s advanced CCVT into our XRT platform allows us to expand our product offering in a targeted way, enabling required employment qualifications to be assessed digitally within the same system — contributing to a more consistent and efficient suitability evaluation on a single platform, and thereby also supporting the continued maintenance of the highest operational standards.”T.J. Waggoner, CEO of Waggoner Diagnostics, added, “We’re proud to work with CASRA in setting a new benchmark for color vision testing within the security sector throughout the world. Together, we’re helping organizations make smarter, data-driven decisions that protect both their personnel and the public.”For more information, visit www.casra.ch and www.waggonerdiagnostics.com

