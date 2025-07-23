SIRT Concludes Investigation Into Injuries Sustained During Arrest in Saskatoon

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2025

On September 21, 2023, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) regarding an incident that had occurred in the early morning in that community. SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed SIRT to investigate.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter and the Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online: https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/products/126689.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

SIRT to Investigate Injuries Sustained During Arrest in Saskatoon

