Pre-Dispute Agreement to Cap Litigation Costs Is Enforceable

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a pre-litigation agreement to limit a statutory right to recover litigation costs is enforceable, rejecting the argument that such waivers violate California policy and are invalidated by a Civil Code provision providing that “a law established for a public reason cannot be contravened by a private agreement.”

