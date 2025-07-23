Pre-Dispute Agreement to Cap Litigation Costs Is Enforceable

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a pre-litigation agreement to limit a statutory right to recover litigation costs is enforceable, rejecting the argument that such waivers violate California policy and are invalidated by a Civil Code provision providing that “a law established for a public reason cannot be contravened by a private agreement.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.