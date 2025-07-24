National CACFP Association Awards Over $14,000 in Scholarships for 2025 CACFP Virtual Summit

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 CACFP Virtual Summit Scholarships. This year, 98 outstanding individuals from across the country were awarded scholarships totaling over $14,000 to attend the annual professional development event.NCA extends sincere gratitude to all applicants whose commitment to providing access to nutritious meals and nutrition education is essential to the health and well-being of children and adults in care. These scholarship recipients exemplify the dedication, compassion and care that define the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community.The 2025 CACFP Virtual Summit will feature four days of training designed to strengthen knowledge in nutrition, program operations and administration. Participants will have access to 12 expert-led sessions and leave with actionable tools they can use immediately in their work.Congratulations to Our 2025 Scholarship Recipients:(Listed by name and organization/state)Adriana Thompson, Childcare, RIAgnes Cleofe Alpapara, Orange County Public School, FLAliya Horsey, Harvest Christian Academy/Harvest Child and Youth Development Center, DEAmanda Meggenberg, ASAC/Heart of Iowa Childcare Center, IAAmanda Murguia, Family Resource Agency, TNAnnette Stine, Heartland Head Start, ILArlethia Brown, Camden City School District, NJAwa Diouf, Head Start, ORBaron Young, New Haven Public School, CTBrenda Beckman, B's Loving Kare Daycare, MNBridgette Kahanaoi, United States Veterans Initiative- U.S.VETS- Wai'anae, HICalena Long, University of Nevada, Reno Early Head Start, NVCarnell Suttles, Salvation Army South End After School Program, MACarol Rice, Sunbelt Human Advancement Resources Inc., SCCarol Rokni, Mequon Jewish Preschool, WICarrie Wright, The Robin’s Nest CEC of Gifford, VTCheryl Burnside, Early Education and Care Inc., FLChloe Vasquez, USAF Nellis Child and Youth Programs, NVChrista Eberly, Inspiration Station Preschool, LLC, COChristin Smith, Holy Family Catholic Schools, IACorina Harrison, Rock-A-Bye Infant and Childcare, UTCorrine Carr, Special Blessings Child Care, KSCourtney-Jo Arrants, Cribs To Crayons Childcare, MECynthia Hier, RCHS, VTCynthia Kelley, Child Savers, VADarren Carter, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, TNDavina Boldin-Woods, First Presbyterian Child Development Center, NCDawn McKimmons, Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council, ARDonna Bibbs, Early Head Start at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, PADoris Wilkins, A Bundle Of Joy Childcare, NCElizabeth Bolduc, Merrimack Valley Day Care Service, NHEmily Langella-Anderson, Jefferson Franklin Community Action Agency, MOEmily Iannotti, CHILD Inc., RIFarzaneh Tafazoli Durkin, Farzaneh Tafazoli Durkin Childcare, MDGenna Faulkner, Bergan Early Childhood Education Center, NEGleny Adames, Gleny Adames Family Day Care LLC, CTHeather Bailey, Victor Valley Domestic Violence, Inc. / "A Better way", CAHoney Randolph, Central WV Community Action, Inc., WVHope Keller, Cuddle Zone Learning Center, PAJaida McLemore, Pinal Gila Community Child Services, AZJami Kennah, Alphabet Academy LLC, WYJenni Webster, Friends of Children and Families, Inc., IDJessica McNeill, Jeffersontown United Methodist Child Development Center, KYJessica Placko, Little Learner’s Village, WVJessica Toups, Child Development Services of Fremont County, WYJohn Adedoyin, The Blessed Day Care Center Inc., NJJosephine Apodaca, RGEC Inc., NMJulia Ledford, Holly Springs Academy, GAJulie Worthington, Friends of Children and Families, IDJune Standing Rock, Rocky Boy Schools- Head Start/Early Head Start, MTJustice Hansen, Joy Child Development Center, AKKaren VanDusen, ADLC Head Start, MTKari Price, Price Kari In Home Daycare?Happy Trails Daycare, LLC, OKKarleigh Sudenga, Kansas City Public Schools, MOKasha Himes, DCCCA Womens Recovery Center, KSKeana Baylis, Little Village Home Child Care LLC, INKeilah Grande, Chelan-Douglas Child Services Association, WAKimalee Brown, Divine Beacon of Hope LLC, DEKimberly Whatley, Wee Care Child Care, MSKirsten Harper, Downtown YMCA Child Development Center, OKKrista Erickson, New Song Kids Care, NDKristi Pfotenhauer, Howard Suamico School District, WILaShanta Osberry, Happy Faces Christian Academy, ALLaurie Dickson, Rooftop of Virginia CAP Agency, VALeCitha White, ABC Word Academy, TXLeslie Brown Vincent, Shiloh Baptist Early Learning Academy, LALisa Rice, COTS, MILois Wotton Hayes, MMCA, MELourdes Rivera, Centros Sor Isolina Ferre, PRMackenzie Stanley, QCAP Head Start Early Learning Center, MAMari Quittschreiber, NDSU Wellness Center Child Care, NDMariah Gill, Olympic College Sophia Bremer Early Learning Academy, WAMarion Hayes, Trinity Resources Unlimited, Inc., ILMarjorie Weeks, Kenaitze Indian Tribe, AKMarkesha Dunham, Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, GAMary Cox, Jubilee Jumpstart, MDMary Beth Charlet, Gateway Community Action, KYMelissa Cangelosi, Terrebonne Parish Head Start, LAMichelle Frazier, Nanny's Nook Quality Home Daycare, Inc., NYNatalie Sisneros, Footprints, CONetice Rankin, Pearl River Valley Opportunity Head Start, MSPriscilla Peshlakai, Ramah Navajo Head Start, NMRosanna Rodriguez, Saguaro Infant Care and Preschool, AZRuby Felton, Childcare Resources Head Start Program, ALSandy Williams, Foundations Preschool of Washtenaw County, MISarah Perry, SEARK ECDC, ARSay Vang, Hmong American Partnership, MNShannon Stutzman, Stutzmans Daycare, NEShawntell Harte, ICAP, SDShelley Chenausky, Socorro ISD, TXStacey Gallegos, Lantern House, UTStephanie Tillman, New Adventures Early Learning, OHSusan Ramos, New York Memory Center, NYTammy Lariz, Play 'N' Learn Preschool, CATeresa Crabtree, CCRC, OHTonya Manigo, Beaufort Jasper Equal Opportunity Commission, SCUrsula McVittie, Nestucca Valley School District, ORWendy Ellis, Riverview Adult Day Health Center, INSince 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

