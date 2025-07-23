Governor Abbott Announces Collins Aerospace Expansion In Richardson

TEXAS, July 23 - July 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, will expand its aerospace manufacturing and research and development (R&D) operations in Richardson. Collins Aerospace is a global supplier of aerospace and defense products. The project will create more than 570 new jobs and more than $57 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $3,718,000 has been extended to Collins Aerospace.

“Texas is ranked as the No. 1 state for attracting aerospace manufacturing,” said Governor Abbott. “This $57 million investment by Collins Aerospace to expand their manufacturing and R&D operations in Richardson will create more than 570 good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans and deliver innovative solutions right here in Texas. Partnering with industry leaders, we will ensure Texas remains the hub for aerospace, aviation, and defense for generations to come.”

“The support from the State of Texas and the City of Richardson made the decision to expand our footprint an easy one,” said Collins Aerospace Vice President and General Manager for Strategic Solutions Philippe Limondin. “The state’s commitment to aerospace and defense is key to our continued success.”

“The Collins Aerospace’s expansion is a big win for Richardson and North Texas,” said Representative Angie Chen Button. “These high-wage, high-skill jobs will boost our economy and create real opportunities for local families. I’m proud to support policies that bring innovative companies to Texas and create an environment for them to thrive and grow Texas’ workforce.”

“The expansion of Collins Aerospace in Richardson and Collin County is a tremendous win for our region and for the state of Texas,” said Senator Bob Hall. “With over 570 new high-skilled jobs and a $57 million investment, this project reinforces our area’s leadership in aerospace innovation and advanced manufacturing. Collins Aerospace’s decision to grow here is a testament to our strong workforce, pro-business environment, and shared commitment to building the future of flight—right here in North Texas.”

“Texas remains a place where businesses not only thrive but lead,” said Representative Katrina Pierson. “I’m proud to see Collins Aerospace expanding in my district, creating quality jobs, and driving innovation through manufacturing and research and development. As we invest in our workforce and infrastructure, we’re laying the foundation for even greater economic success in the years to come.”

“Collins Aerospace’s decision to expand operations in Richardson is a powerful testament to the strength of our business environment and the talent pipeline that supports it,” said Richardson City Manager Don Magner. “As a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry, its continued investment reinforces Richardson’s position as a hub for research, development, and technology. This expansion directly aligns with Richardson’s economic development strategy to enhance the strength of our established business clusters, and we’re proud Collins Aerospace continues to see Richardson as a place to call home.”

TEF is a performance-based grant that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.