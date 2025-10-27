Governor Abbott Invites Texas Veterans To 2025 Statewide Hiring Fair

TEXAS, October 27 - October 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today invited Texas veterans, service members, and veteran spouses to participate in the 2025 Hiring Red, White & You! statewide hiring fair November 4 through November 20.

"The talent of our brave veterans who answered the call to serve our nation is a large part of the Texas economic engine," said Governor Abbott. "The skills and mission-driven mindset of our veterans brings a competitive advantage to any business in our state. This November, I urge all Texas veterans and military families to attend a Hiring Red, White, & You! event."

Hiring Red, White & You! is a statewide hiring event, hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), that connects veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses to employers across Texas. TWC and Texas Workforce Solutions will host more than 30 events across the state in partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Medical Center.

Since 2012, these free hiring events have connected more than 26,000 employers with 153,000 job seekers, including 52,500 veterans. Hiring Red, White & You! events have also resulted in more than 4,300 same-day hires.

Employers can participate in Hiring Red, White & You! at no cost and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information. Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows up to $9,600 in federal business income or payroll tax benefits. Through the WeHireVets initiative, TWC recognizes businesses in which veterans make up at least 10% of the workforce.

“It's important that we continue to serve those who served, and do so with priority, resources, and commitment,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “From navigating the transition to civilian life to connecting with meaningful careers, Hiring Red, White & You! events make a difference in the lives of veterans across Texas.”

“Thank you to our veterans who have served our country,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Texas is home to more than 1.7 million veterans and serving military members whose skills and experience are crucial contributors to the state's economic success.”

“Texas recognizes the invaluable skills and experience that veterans bring, not only to the workforce but to every aspect of our community,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett. “TWC's annual Hiring Red, White & You! job fairs continue to successfully connect Texas veterans, transitioning military personnel, and their spouses with rewarding careers, and the Texas economy is brighter and stronger because of veterans’ successes.”

Employers can find additional information on Hiring Red, White & You! events at twc.texas.gov/hrwy. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit twc.texas.gov/services/veterans.