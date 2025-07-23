Gov. Little hosts HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to celebrate Idaho MAHA wins, support tribes

Gov. Little proclaims August as “Keeping Idaho Healthy Month”

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little welcomed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in Idaho today to celebrate Idaho’s leadership in welcoming the movement to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) and to discuss new ways to support the behavioral health needs of Idaho’s tribal members.

“I am honored to host Secretary Kennedy as we celebrate the many MAHA wins Idaho has championed in collaboration with President Trump’s administration. Idaho has been leading on the health movement for years. Idahoans are active, engaged people who care deeply about creating strong, safe communities, and MAHA fits perfectly into our ethos here in Idaho,” Governor Little said. “I’m also pleased we’re spending so much of our time together today discussing new ways to address the mental health needs of our valued tribal members across the great state.”

“Thank you, Governor Little, for leading the charge to keep Idaho healthy,” Secretary Kennedy said. “While HHS drives our national effort to Make America Healthy Again, Idaho is taking bold action. You’re not waiting on Washington—you’re improving nutrition, strengthening behavioral health, backing farmers at the heart of this movement, and standing with Indian Country, a top priority we proudly share.”

Governor Little and Secretary Kennedy gathered a small group of state agency directors, Superintendent Debbie Critchfield, legislators, and stakeholders in the morning to share ideas and celebrate MAHA progress in Idaho.

They will later host a roundtable of tribal leaders to discuss ways the Trump administration and the State of Idaho are addressing the behavioral health needs on tribal reservations across the state, which have recently experienced an uptick in suicide deaths. The HHS recently deployed more resources to the tribes in response.

Governor Little also proclaimed August “Keeping Idaho Healthy Month.”

The language in the proclamation follows:

WHEREAS, Idaho proudly leads the nation in ushering in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement through numerous actions that support healthy Idahoans of all ages, especially our children; and

WHEREAS, the health, safety, and well-being of Idahoans remain a top priority for our state, ensuring families, communities, and our economy thrive under strong, principled leadership; and

WHEREAS, the State of Idaho is thankful for the guidance and leadership of President Trump and his Administration in keeping Idaho communities safe and healthy; and

WHEREAS, the State of Idaho has been a national leader in restoring balance to federal nutrition programs through a targeted SNAP waiver; and

WHEREAS, executive and legislative action limiting cell phone use in Idaho schools reflects our commitment toward our children’s academic excellence and character development; and

WHEREAS, the State of Idaho remains committed to protecting life, preserving medical freedom, and ensuring our children are taught with age-appropriate values in schools that respect parental rights and community standards; and

WHEREAS, Idaho has prioritized investments in clean, reliable water infrastructure, ensuring long-term public health and resource stewardship for generations to come; and

WHEREAS, these achievements reflect Idaho’s steadfast belief in limited government, individual liberty, and the essential role of families and communities in keeping our state strong and free.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, BRAD LITTLE, Governor of the State of Idaho, do hereby proclaim August 2025 to be

KEEP IDAHO HEALTHY MONTH

in Idaho, and I encourage Idaho citizens to recognize this special observance.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho at the Capitol in Boise on this 23rd day of July, in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-five.

BRAD LITTLE

Governor