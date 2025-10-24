Friday October 24, 2025

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Preston on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Worm Creek Opera House located at 70 S State Street.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

  • Idaho Lt. Governor Scott Bedke
  • Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf
  • Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
  • Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton
  • Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron
  • Idaho Transportation Department Deputy Director Dan McElhinney
  • Idaho Department of Lands Deputy Director Michele Andersen
  • Idaho Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Spencer Barzee
  • Idaho Department of Water Resources Regional Manager James Cefalo
  • Department of Environmental Quality Regional Administrator Katy Bergholm

“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to Preston,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Franklin County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”