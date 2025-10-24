Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Preston on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Worm Creek Opera House located at 70 S State Street.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Idaho Lt. Governor Scott Bedke

Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton

Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron

Idaho Transportation Department Deputy Director Dan McElhinney

Idaho Department of Lands Deputy Director Michele Andersen

Idaho Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Spencer Barzee

Idaho Department of Water Resources Regional Manager James Cefalo

Department of Environmental Quality Regional Administrator Katy Bergholm

“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to Preston,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Franklin County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”