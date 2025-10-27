Gov. Little meets with Trump, cabinet members on Capitol Hill
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little returned from Washington, D.C., last week after meeting with President Donald Trump and several of his cabinet members to offer support for the administration’s efforts and to advocate for Idaho issues.
“I am so pleased I was able to meet with President Trump and his team during a productive and patriotic visit to Capitol Hill. We covered a lot of ground in our discussions, and I renewed an invitation to the president to visit Idaho,” Governor Little said.
A summary of the meetings Governor Little held in Washington follows:
- Meeting with President Trump – Among many topics, they discussed how Idaho LAUNCH aligns perfectly with the President’s vision for the American worker. They talked about how the Schumer Shutdown is negatively affecting Idahoans. Every day the Democrats fail to end the shutdown results in more suffering for the American people.
- Meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson – They also discussed the devastating impacts of the Schumer Shutdown, including the imminent pause on SNAP benefits for millions of Americans.
- Meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi – They discussed ways Idaho can support the administration’s efforts to promote law and order.
- Meeting with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum – They discussed proper land management, wildfire management consolidation, and the National Energy Dominance Council.
- Meeting with USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins – They discussed the Idaho Shared Stewardship Agreement, wildfire management consolidation, Japan market access, and the quick enactment of the Fix Our Forests Act.
- Meeting with CMS Administrator Dr. Oz – They discussed Medicaid Work Requirements, Idaho’s Rural Health Transformation Fund application, and Medicaid efficiencies.
- Meeting with VA Secretary Doug Collins – Governor Little shared his appreciation for the secretary’s quick reversal of the Biden Administration’s anti-veteran policies that did not allow the renovation of Veterans Homes in Idaho to move forward. Leaders in Idaho just broke ground on a new Veterans Home in Boise this month, thanks to the pro-veteran actions of the VA under the Trump Administration.
- Meeting with Idaho’s own Alex Adams, Assistant Secretary at HHS – They discussed Idaho’s historic child welfare reforms and how Idaho serves as a model for the nation. They also discussed ways to cut red tape to allow Idaho’s reform efforts to go even further.
- Meeting with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative – They discussed the Japan market access for potatoes, Canadian dairy market access, Mexico market access, and the UK beef quota.
