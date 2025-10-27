Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little returned from Washington, D.C., last week after meeting with President Donald Trump and several of his cabinet members to offer support for the administration’s efforts and to advocate for Idaho issues.

“I am so pleased I was able to meet with President Trump and his team during a productive and patriotic visit to Capitol Hill. We covered a lot of ground in our discussions, and I renewed an invitation to the president to visit Idaho,” Governor Little said.

A summary of the meetings Governor Little held in Washington follows: