Lightspeed Systems Integrates EdTech Index Validation Badges into Lightspeed Insight

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems, a leader in K–12 safety and edtech effectiveness solutions, has joined a group of inaugural partners licensing validation data from the EdTech Index, a trusted source for independent certification of educational technology products. As part of the partnership, Lightspeed will surface EdTech Index badges directly within Lightspeed Insight™ , giving district leaders real-time visibility into which apps meet third-party standards for privacy, instructional value, and interoperability—right along with Insight’s activity and usage data.This integration will allow district administrators to see trusted badges on each app profile, as well as within Lightspeed’s app approval workflows and reporting tools. The result is a faster, more informed vetting process that supports safe, strategic technology use across classrooms.“Lightspeed Insight is built to help districts streamline oversight of the tools students and teachers use every day,” said Rob Chambers, EVP of Product at Lightspeed Systems. “By adding EdTech Index validations, we’re giving our customers another layer of confidence to support data-driven, compliant, and student-centered app decisions.”The EdTech Index aggregates certifications from multiple organizations and is designed to help decision-makers cut through marketing claims with clear, independently verified quality indicators. The partnership is part of a growing effort to expand badge visibility across platforms that serve K–12 districts.About Lightspeed InsightLightspeed Insight simplifies edtech decision-making with the most complete picture of app activity on the market, empowering IT and Curriculum leaders with real-time, actionable data to expedite compliance, cut costs, and optimize instructional outcomes.For more information, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com or learn more about the EdTech Index at www.edtechindex.org

