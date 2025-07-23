AMBASSADOR DR. LENORA PETERSON-MACLIN SELECTED FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL AWARD BY IAOTP

Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lady Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin is a lady of many talents and a true humanitarian who helps many people worldwide as a genuine global ambassador and leader. Her humanitarian service in public and governmental service spans over the last 35 years.Because of this and so much more, she was recently chosen to receive the Presidential Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding successes and achievements.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improvement, advancing knowledge in the industry, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all. Lady Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact in her field and the world through her professional achievements and community involvement. Lady Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December. www.iaotp.com /award-galaAmbassador Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin is a popular and well-respected motivational speaker who has given digital and in-person talks in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and many more. Since 2012, she has represented the National Community Service Organizations/The United States President's Volunteer Service as an Ambassador. At the United Nations Women USA, Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin serves as the certified Global Goodwill Ambassador for Companies for National Voluntary Community Service of Uniting Humanitarians. The People's Choice Awards is a nonprofit organization, and she serves as its chief executive officer. She represents the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club as its Global Ambassador.Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin, the Woman Ambassador, has accomplished a great deal. This remarkable woman, who is also very modest, is deserving of universal acclaim. She does everything with her whole heart, not for recognition but to make people's lives better.Lady Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maciln has a Ph.D. in theology, specializing in the fundamental laws and principles of the kingdom of God. She is a Ph.D. graduate with a Doctor of Philosophy in Theology from Luther Rice College & Seminary and The Sure Foundation Theological School received on April 19, 2013. In January 2021, she finished her Humanitarian Response to War and Disaster courses via the Harvard X Online program.She is certified in business consulting and has a human rights consultant certification from the United States Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR). She became Lady Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson -Maclin, Ph.D. in December 2022 after being admitted into the Platinum Jubilee of (the late) Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.Throughout her illustrious career, Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin has received numerous awards and accolades. To name a few, she was awarded the 2022 Humanitarian Award, the 2022 Super Hero Award from the UK, and the position of International Human Rights Chairperson by the United Business Women Association of Nigeria and the Diaspora. A certificate of appreciation for her global humanitarian services and work was presented to her in London, UK, in December 2022 by the Global Association for Female Entrepreneurs. Also, she was honored as an esteemed adjudicator for International Women's Day and received the HERA Award in 2022. The Nelson Mandela Award and Humanitarian Medal were given to her in 2021. She is the recipient of the Princess of Peace Award from LOANI (UK) and Future Leaders Entity (Egypt). She has been honored with the 2020 We Are the Change Award, has contributed to the nonprofit publication LOANI's "Expert Global Leaders Book," and has been profiled in many issues of LOANI's magazine. She has received a Leader of World Peace Award given by H.E. Prof. Amb Abdullghani Yahya Al-ebarh, a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, was an Asian World Peace Prize Nominee, and was the Presenter of the 2021 World of Peace Award from Pioneers in the World of Peace. The late Georgia Congressman John Lewis presented her with a certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for Outstanding and Invaluable Service to the Community in 2017, and Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp (currently serving as the state's governor interim) presented her with the 2016 Secretary of State Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award.She also organizes celebrations meant to recognize the contributions of exceptional individuals. Around twenty-five women were recognized in her 2022 All White Dinner Gala & Trailblazer Women of Excellence Award Ceremony, which she hosted. She presided over a 2021 dinner/dance and fundraiser in which three Georgia state officials were recognized with the GIA Men of Excellence Awards. She has presented awards at special ceremonies in New York City in 2014, 2021, and 2022 and in Chicago in 2016 and 2019. Moreover, Lady Peterson-Maclin has other Counties to celebrate a total of a thousand winners of significant Prizes.Stephanie Cirami, President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), stated, "There was no question that we needed to have Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin on our panel. We are honored to present her with the exclusive Presidential Award at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December during IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala."In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Dr. Peterson-Maclin was featured in The 100 Most Successful Women Around the World book in 2021. In 2020, she authored and released her book, The Lady, the Level, the Loyalist. She is also the founder and managing editor of Humanitarian, a publication she created and oversees.On April 14, 2023A new book called You're Already Rich 'was published in December 2024. Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson, received from the Federal Republic of Nigeria special team in Nigeria, has reported to us about your quality leadership and outstanding achievements in the areas of Education, youth welfare, youth employment, and development. As a result of your sterling performance over the years, The Committee on special commendation has awarded, Ambassador Dr. Lenora Peterson with the World Youth Summit Outstanding Leadership Award (golden plaque) and the Global Humanitarian Award (golden medallion) by Global International Alliance Advocate University USA.In addition to her work as a Licensed International Chaplain Minster, she founded the nonprofit organization Vision in You Outreach Foundation, Inc. 501c3. She established the highly regarded GIA (Global International Alliance) honorary certification in Humanitarianism and sponsored Dinner/Award Galas and Celebrations in several places around the United States and International Chaplaincy program. She has served as its president since the year 2016. The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) approved Global International Alliance Online University as a nonprofit distance education institution.(IAOTP) Presented her Top Global Ambassador and Humanitarian of the Year Honoree for 2023.(IAOTP) Presented her the Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree of 2024"02-2024United States House of RepresentativesJay Phillip Obernolte California's 33rd State Assembly districtCertificate of Recognition to Lady Amb.Dr. Lenora Peterson-MaclinCalifornia State Senate Rosilicie Ochoa BoghCalifornia's 23rd State Senate district)Presented certificate of Honor to GIA Program04-20-2024Tom Lackey California State Assembly representing the 34th district,Corticated of Honor to GIA Program04-20-2024Global Society for Female Entrepreneurs (GSFE) USA, Canada & UK PresentPrestigious Honors and award to GIA C/O Lady Amb. Dr. Lenora Peterson-Maclin04-20-2024(IAOTP) Presented her the Presidential Award Honoree 202504-2025For more information on Dr. Lenora PetersonAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

