City Wide Facility Solutions Launches New Location in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Springfield, Missouri. This expansion brings City Wide’s trusted facility solutions to one of the most vibrant and business-forward regions in the Ozarks.The Springfield location is led by franchise owner Erik Robertson, a seasoned professional with more than 14 years of experience in B2B sales and over a decade in the commercial cleaning and facility services industry. Before launching City Wide Springfield, Robertson played a key role in regional growth and contractor development for a successful facility services company in Las Vegas.Now a resident of nearby Ozark, Missouri, Robertson is passionate about investing in the Springfield business community and building long-term partnerships with local operators and vendors.“We’re not just here to do business, we’re here to build trust, offer solutions before problems become obstacles, and create meaningful opportunities for people in this community,” said Robertson. “The warm welcome my family and I have received since moving here makes this launch all the more meaningful. The area is beautiful, but it’s the people who make it special.”This will be the fourth City Wide location for Robertson’s business partners, Troy and Mitch Wayman, who already serve Wichita, KS; Des Moines, IA; and Northwest Arkansas.As part of its local engagement efforts, Robertson is involved with organizations like the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and is focused on partnering with small- and medium-sized contractors who want to grow their businesses alongside City Wide.City Wide simplifies facility management by coordinating more than 20 services through a single local point of contact. These services range from janitorial and disinfecting to floor care, handyman services, parking lot maintenance, and more, allowing commercial property managers and building owners to save time and reduce operational complexity.To learn more about City Wide Facility Solutions in Springfield and the services it manages, visit: www.gocitywide.com/springfield About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry. City Wide simplifies facility solutions for commercial clients, helping save time and solve problems while delivering consistent excellence. Its mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting people and communities.

