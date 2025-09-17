Before Virgil, There Was Patrick Kelly: New Doc In Production Celebrates the Bold, Black Designer That Fashion Forgot

The Horne Brothers Ray Cornelius and Jessica Manning, PeachSoul Productions

Emmy Winning Filmmakers, The Horne Brothers Set To Join PeachSoul Productions on Patrick Kelly Doc, Reframing His Fashion Legacy

NEW YORK, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new documentary is in production chronicling the life, triumphs, and untimely death of groundbreaking fashion designer Patrick Kelly. "Love, Patrick: The Forgotten Story of An American Fashion Icon" promises to be a revelatory portrait of one of the most dynamic yet overlooked figures in 20th-century fashion.Created and executive produced by Jessica L. Manning and Ray Cornelius of PeachSoul Films, LLC., in partnership with Directors and Executive Producers, Emmy Award-winning documentarians The Horne Brothers, Love, Patrick will trace Kelly’s extraordinary journey from his modest upbringing in Vicksburg, Mississippi to his trailblazing rise as a celebrated designer in 1980s Paris. The project has been sanctioned by Kelly’s former business and life partner, Bjorn Amelan, who remains the executor of his (Kelly) estate.The Horne Brothers’ cinematic storytelling and production team who is dedicated to honoring Kelly’s artistry and activism, "Love, Patrick" is set to premiere at major film festivals in 2026, with a multi-platform release to follow. “We’ve dedicated ourselves to being a voice to the voiceless,” says Ryon Horne, who with The Horne Brothers in 2024 were nominated for an Emmy for their documentary "South's Got Something To Say". “In this case, Patrick had a very powerful voice through his art. We’re proud to join the effort in celebrating his accomplishments and shedding light on his life's work which set the foundation for many Black designers today.”Patrick Kelly made history as the first American and first Black designer to be inducted into the prestigious Chambre Syndicale du Prêt-à-Porter (now known as The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode) in Paris. Known for his joyful, irreverent, and politically charged designs that honored Black culture and challenged racial stereotypes, Kelly earned iconic fans such as Madonna, Bette Davis, Grace Jones to the fashion elite of Europe. Yet, despite his meteoric ascent, his story remains largely unsung and ignored.“Patrick Kelly was not just a fashion designer — he was a cultural disruptor and a fearless storyteller with fashion as his canvas,” says Jessica L. Manning. “Love, Patrick is our heartfelt tribute to the legacy of the man behind the buttons, bows, and brilliance.”The documentary will weave never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive interviews with fashion insiders and close friends, and expert commentary to explore Kelly’s enduring influence on fashion, race, and representation. His work, often compared to Warhol’s bold visual language and social critique, remains more relevant today than ever. The film also delves into the personal — examining the challenges Kelly faced as a Black gay man in a predominantly white, heteronormative industry, and the lasting impact of his death from AIDS-related complications in 1990, just as his star was rising.“This story isn’t just about fashion,” adds Ray Cornelius. “It’s about visibility, legacy, and giving one of our own his rightful place in the pantheon of global style and Black excellence.”For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact Nicole Newsum, at Eleven20 Agency at Hello@eleven20agency.com.________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.