League of Industry Moms™ Launches during Super Bowl Week , Honoring Moms Who Shape the Future of Sports & Entertainment

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a momentous evening set against the dazzling backdrop of the illuminated New Orleans Bridge, the League of Industry Moms officially launched this week amidst the flood of Super Bowl 2025 events, honoring the unsung heroes who guide the careers of their young athletes and celebrities at “The Silent Power Brokers Sunset Soiree.” This exclusive, invite-only event celebrated the dedication, resilience, and sacrifice made by mothers navigating industries that often attempt to shut them out.Twanna Harris (mother of Will Harris, New Orleans Saints Safety) is the founder of League of Industry Moms, an organization that leverages an experiential and media platform to elevate unheard voices, redefining the narrative of mothers of professional athletes and artists. “The biggest concern that we share as a group of mothers of professional athletes and/or artists is not having access to the vetted, trusted resources that we need most,” said Harris.The inaugural event honored moms: Shetellia Irving, Mechalle Brown, and Keri Shahidi for their pivotal roles in shaping the careers of their children (Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Yara Shahidi). Sabrina Greenlee, mother of DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver, received a special acknowledgement recognizing her for her extraordinary resilience and impact as an industry mom.The evening was an electrifying blend of heritage and celebration, featuring an iconic New Orleans second line parade, uniting attendees in a joyous tribute to the strength of these powerful women. Guests enjoyed the historic and luxurious ambiance at Race and Religious with fine cuisine, signature cocktails, and heartfelt conversations about the significance of the evolving role of mothers in the sports and entertainment industries.This event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including Morgan Stanley, Humana, Players Coalition, Sport For Impact, Camille Rose, Jones and Rose, and Roulaison Distilling Co. Their commitment to elevating and empowering the voices of sports and industry moms reflects a broader movement towards equity and ownership in professional sports and entertainment.The League of Industry Moms is set to become a transformational force, ensuring that the women behind today’s brightest stars receive the recognition, resources, and respect they deserve.About League of Industry Moms: League of Industry Moms™ is an organization founded by Twanna Harris, dedicated to providing a supportive community for mothers who have young adults in the sports and entertainment industries. The organization aims to provide these mothers with access to trusted resources, crowdsourcing their experiences, and best practices. By focusing on the unique challenges faced by mothers in these high-pressure environments, the League of Industry Moms strives to ensure that the women behind today’s brightest stars receive the recognition, resources, and respect they deserve. Through events, networking opportunities, and partnerships with industry-leading partners, the League of Industry Moms is committed to elevating and empowering the voices of sports and industry moms, fostering a movement towards equity and ownership in professional sports and entertainment.

