League of Industry Moms™ Debuts with the Exclusive 'Silent Powerbrokers Sunset Soiree' During Pre-Super Bowl Events

Honoree Shetellia Irving, Agent and Mother of Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks Honoree, Mechalle Brown, Mother of Jaylen Brown of Boston Celtics Honoree Kerri Shahidi, Activist and Mother of Actress Yara Shahidi

The inaugural launch event during Superbowl week honors mothers of Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Yara Shahidi.

"League of Industry Moms™ exists to provide a safe, supportive community for mothers who are navigating the highs and lows of their young adult’s professional journeys,” said Twanna Harris, Founder .” — Twanna Harris, Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The League of Industry Moms™ is proud to announce its launch alongside the inaugural "Silent Powerbrokers Sunset Soiree”, an exclusive event honoring extraordinary mothers who are the silent forces behind today’s brightest stars in sports and entertainment. Taking place on February 6, 2025, at the iconic Race + Religious venue in New Orleans, this highly anticipated, private soirée, will be one of the hottest invites to receive during the Super Bowl week festivities. The Silent Powerbrokers Sunset Soiree will celebrate and honor three remarkable women:• Mechalle Brown, mother of Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)• Shetellia Irving, mother of Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)• Keri Shahidi, mother of Yara Shahidi (actor and activist)These mothers have not only supported their children in navigating the challenges of high-profile careers but have also carved out influential roles as leaders and legacy builders.Founded by Twanna Harris, a former brand and entertainment marketing executive and mother of two football players (one who has played the last 6 years in the NFL New Orleans Saints and the other who is currently navigating the NIL landscape on the D1 level). League of Industry Moms™ was created to fill a critical void for mothers navigating the complexities of the sports and entertainment industries. Harris’ journey highlighted the lack of accessible resources, networks, and guidance for mothers striving to support their children’s dreams while balancing their own aspirations."League of Industry Moms™ exists to provide a safe, supportive community for mothers who are navigating the highs and lows of their young adult’s professional journeys,” said Twanna Harris, Founder . “These women are often the unsung heroes who lead with love, resilience, and strategy. The “Silent Powerbrokers Sunset Soiree” is the perfect platform to celebrate their influence and impact while introducing the world to the League of Industry Moms™.”Event Highlights:• 5 PM: VIP Reception for honorees, attendees, dignitaries, sponsors, and media• 6-8 PM: Dinner, Featuring a panel with honorees and awards presentation• 8-9 PM: Dessert Reception and Networking MixerThis enchanting evening, set against the backdrop of the southern sunset, will feature compelling discussions, heartfelt tributes, and unparalleled networking opportunities with some of the most influential figures in sports and entertainment. For more information about the League of Industry Moms, visit: www.leagueofindustrymoms.com

