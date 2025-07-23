Hillside Enterprises sees major growth across Fintech, AI, & SaaS

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite a backdrop of persistent macroeconomic turbulence, Hillside Enterprises is reporting a strong mid-year performance across its venture portfolio. The Dubai-based VC firm announced today that three of its standout portfolio companies, easyMoney, TurinTech, and PassEntry, have each hit significant funding and growth milestones, underscoring the strength and scalability of Hillside’s investment strategy.easyMoney Hits £500M in Lending MilestoneUK fintech platform easyMoney has now surpassed £500 million in property-backed loans, up from £400 million just eight months ago. The platform has also returned over £50 million in interest to investors to date and continues to operate with a zero-default track record, an impressive feat amid rising rates and liquidity constraints in the private credit space.TurinTech Closes $20M to Launch ‘Artemis’ AI Code PlatformAI infrastructure startup TurinTech has quietly closed a $20 million funding round, including a previously undisclosed $15 million Series A led by Oxford Capital, with participation from Circle Rock and IQ Capital. The capital is being used to bring Artemis, TurinTech’s evolutionary AI-powered code optimisation platform, to market. Designed to tackle bloated and inefficient AI-generated code, Artemis is already in early access with a roster of blue-chip enterprises and Tier 1 banks.PassEntry Raises £5.2M to Power International GrowthPassEntry, a digital wallet infrastructure startup enabling smart ticketing and pass distribution, has secured £5.2 million in Series A funding. The round, led by Acurio Ventures and Bonsai Partners, will drive expansion into five new markets focusing on North America and APAC and deepen integrations with major POS and event systems. The company expects a 300% increase in its user base over the next year.Timothy Manna, founder of Hillside Enterprises commented:“These are not isolated wins, they reflect the strength and resilience of the businesses we back and we will continue to support founders who are building mission-driven, defensible, and high-velocity companies in sectors that are reshaping the global economy.As a result of our selective investment strategy, our outlook for H2 remains confident, even as broader markets remain uncertain.”2025 H2 Outlook for Hillside Enterprises: -- easyMoney looks to continue their march towards a billion pounds in total lending and to help the growth of the UK property market.- TurinTech will scale commercial rollout of Artemis and expand its engineering team to meet enterprise demand- PassEntry is set to deploy in five new countries while ramping up integrations with retail and live event operators

