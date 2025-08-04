Public Invited to Explore a $27.9 Million Mansion Featuring 20-Car Museum-Style Garage on August 13

A breathtaking modern kitchen featuring soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, rich wood finishes, and an open view to the waterfront with a summer kitchen and pool, the epitome of luxury indoor-outdoor living. A breathtaking waterfront backyard oasis at 51 Isla Bahia Dr, featuring an infinity-edge spa, saltwater pool, open indoor-outdoor living, summer kitchen, fireplace, and full dockage for your yacht. Out-of-this-world museum-style garage featuring soaring ceilings, 3,500 sq ft of polished epoxy floors, four oversized TV screens, two AC units, and full security, perfect for exotic supercars or your ultimate toy collection.

Explore 51 Isla Bahia, Harbor Beach’s iconic new spec home with A 20-car Museum Style Garage, Test drive exotic cars, food, music & more!

This is more than an open house, it's an experience. You won’t find another property like this in South Florida.” — Shai Mashiach, Luxury Realtor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tour Fort Lauderdale’s Iconic New Waterfront Estate: 51 Isla Bahia Dr

A new waterfront estate in the exclusive Harbor Beach neighborhood will be open to the public for a special one-day event on Wednesday, August 13th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The property, located at 51 Isla Bahia Drive, offers a rare opportunity for real estate professionals, design enthusiasts, and local residents to experience a recently completed architectural project up close.

This is not your typical open house, it’s an immersive luxury experience.

🚘 Supercars on Display

🎶 Music

🍽️ Gourmet Food & Refreshments

Property Highlights:

6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, and 2 powder rooms

Deep-water access with 78 feet of concrete dockage

Indoor-outdoor living with a custom pool, water features, and summer kitchen

Gourmet chef’s kitchen with professional-grade appliances

Primary suite with spa-style bathroom and boutique-style walk-in closet

Club/media room with a pub-style wet bar

Lagoon-style water views throughout

Located in one of Fort Lauderdale’s most prestigious gated communities, the property offers proximity to the beach, Las Olas Boulevard, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

This open event is an opportunity for visitors to gain insight into current trends in modern luxury homebuilding and waterfront living in South Florida.

Event Details:

Hoted By: Shai Mashiach from the Shai Group at Coldwell Banker Las Olas Office

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: 51 Isla Bahia Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Admission: Open to the public; no RSVP required

All property measurements are approximate and should be independently verified.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.