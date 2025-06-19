$13.5M Harbor Beach Sale Cements Shai Mashiach as Go-To Agent in Fort Lauderdale Luxury Market

Twilight view of the Harbor Beach waterfront estate with glowing pool and dramatic night lighting. Twilight view of the luxury Harbor Beach estate showcasing the illuminated pool, lush landscaping, and serene outdoor living space. Twilight view of the $13.5M Harbor Beach estate sold by Shai Mashiach of The Shai Group.

The $13.5 million waterfront sale in Harbor Beach highlights Shai Mashiach’s expertise and dominance in Fort Lauderdale’s ultra-luxury real estate market.

This transaction reflects the strength of the Fort Lauderdale luxury market and our team's dedication to delivering results for our clients.” — Shai Mashiach, Founder of The Shai Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market where precision and performance matter more than ever, Shai Mashiach of Coldwell Banker Realty continues to set the benchmark for luxury sales in Harbor Beach and Las Olas Isles. His latest achievement: the sale of 38 Isla Bahia Drive, an 8,100-square-foot waterfront estate, listed at $13.5 million.

Featuring six ensuite bedrooms, a media lounge, and a chef’s kitchen, the residence offered an elevated lifestyle with 100 feet of deep water dockage and wide water views. The property attracted many buyers, ultimately reinforcing Shai’s reputation for marketing high-value listings with precision and global reach.

A recognized force in Fort Lauderdale’s ultra-luxury waterfront real estate market, Shai blends strategic pricing, white-glove service, and cutting-edge exposure to consistently deliver results. Sellers across South Florida’s premier waterfront neighborhoods are turning to him for his record of performance and commitment to maximizing value.

Interested in contacting, visit Shaigroup.com or call Shai at (954) 816-7070.

Sold: This Exquisite Harbor Beach Estate: 6 Beds, 7.2 Baths, Media Room, Gym & More!

